Spike Lee Urges Knicks to Snub Trump's White House Invite After Blaming President for Finals
Nov. 3 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
Spike Lee is urging the New York Knicks to skip a White House visit with President Donald Trump, arguing that owner James Dolan cannot force the NBA champions to make the trip.
The filmmaker and longtime Knicks superfan made the comments to Variety's Marlow Stern in an interview published Monday, amid reports of tension over whether the team will accept Trump's invitation.
The Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in June.
The dispute stems from conflicting signals about the planned visit. Dolan said in June that the team had accepted an invitation from the White House, while Jalen Brunson said in July that the players had not yet discussed the matter as a team.
Spike Lee Says James Dolan 'Can't Force' Knicks To Visit White House
Lee was asked about reports that some Knicks players do not want to visit the White House.
"He can't force them!" Lee told Stern. "It's been years since the last NBA team has gone. They're not going. I hope they don't go! I hope they don't go."
No NBA champion has visited the White House during either of Trump's presidential terms.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the 2025 NBA championship, did not make the trip, while the Boston Celtics last visited the White House in 2024 during President Joe Biden's administration.
Spike Lee Connects Trump To Knicks' Only Finals Loss
Lee also weighed in on Trump's appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.
Dolan invited Trump to the game and hosted him in his suite. The Spurs won 115-111, handing New York its only loss of the five-game series and ending the Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak.
When Stern noted the timing of Trump's appearance and the Knicks' loss, Lee responded, "That was not just an accident!"
The comment reflects Lee's opinion rather than evidence that Trump's presence affected the outcome. The Knicks went on to win the championship three games later.
James Dolan Faces Reports Of Tension With Players
Dolan's June comments appeared to put the organization on one track.
"We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted," he said on WFAN, adding that the details still needed to be worked out.
Brunson later said the players had not discussed the visit collectively. Coach Mike Brown also said the organization was still discussing the matter, according to recent reports.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has since claimed he heard that Dolan was unhappy with players who did not want to go. Smith acknowledged that he had not heard directly from the players and did not know how much truth there was to the report.
Spike Lee Addresses Ben Stiller's Knicks Documentary
Lee also discussed Ben Stiller being selected to make a documentary about the Knicks' championship season.
Stiller is producing a multi-part series with HBO, A24 and the NBA that will cover the franchise's history and culminate with its 2026 championship.
Lee said Dolan made the decision.
"It was Dolan. Dolan gave it to him," Lee told Variety. "Look, it's his team, he can do what he wants to do. Coulda woulda, but it's his team."