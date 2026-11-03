Spike Lee Urges Knicks to Snub Trump's White House Invite After Blaming President for Finals

Spike Lee is urging the New York Knicks to skip a White House visit with President Donald Trump, arguing that owner James Dolan cannot force the NBA champions to make the trip.

The filmmaker and longtime Knicks superfan made the comments to Variety's Marlow Stern in an interview published Monday, amid reports of tension over whether the team will accept Trump's invitation.

The Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in June.

The dispute stems from conflicting signals about the planned visit. Dolan said in June that the team had accepted an invitation from the White House, while Jalen Brunson said in July that the players had not yet discussed the matter as a team.