Donald Trump Calls LeBron James a 'Total Disgrace' Over National Anthem Moment — as NBA Star Fires Back With Blunt Response

The controversy began Tuesday, October 20, 2026, before Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Video from the pregame ceremony showed James stretching and making motions that appeared to mimic a golf swing and a jump shot as The Star-Spangled Banner played.

The footage quickly circulated online, prompting criticism from Trump and other conservative commentators. The video didn't establish what James intended by the movements, and he hasn't publicly explained them.

James is beginning his 24th NBA season and made his debut with Philadelphia. The 76ers beat New York, 106-100.