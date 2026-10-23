Donald Trump Calls LeBron James a 'Total Disgrace' Over National Anthem Moment — as NBA Star Fires Back With Blunt Response
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump criticized LeBron James after video showed the NBA star moving and appearing to practice a golf swing and basketball shot during the national anthem before a Philadelphia 76ers game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, October 22, Trump called James a “TOTAL DISGRACE” on Truth Social, and demanded that he apologize to American military veterans and service members.
Video From 76ers-Knicks Opener Sparks Backlash
The controversy began Tuesday, October 20, 2026, before Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Video from the pregame ceremony showed James stretching and making motions that appeared to mimic a golf swing and a jump shot as The Star-Spangled Banner played.
The footage quickly circulated online, prompting criticism from Trump and other conservative commentators. The video didn't establish what James intended by the movements, and he hasn't publicly explained them.
James is beginning his 24th NBA season and made his debut with Philadelphia. The 76ers beat New York, 106-100.
Donald Trump Demands an Apology
Trump shared the video on Truth Social on Thursday, alleging that James had disrespected the country and had “no good” intentions.
He said the player should apologize to the “Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag.”
Donald Trump Calls Out Lebron James at Rally
Later, Trump repeated his criticism at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, calling the episode a major story and questioning why James appeared to practice his golf swing during the anthem.
The remarks added to a long-running public feud between Trump and James, who have clashed over politics and social justice issues.
Lebron James Dismisses Donald Trump's Criticism
Reporters asked James about Trump’s comments after Philadelphia’s 114-106 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
“It must be a slow news day at the office, you know,” James said at the time. “Slow news day in the office.”
Before that game, James stood still during the anthem, with his arms behind his back and his head bowed as Boyz II Men performed. Sixers coach Nick Nurse described the uproar as “outside noise” and said the team tries to tune out any distractions.
James hasn't offered a detailed response beyond his brief remark to reporters.
The 76ers have not announced any disciplinary action related to the incident.