Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/15/23)
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Knicks-Cavaliers betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Cavaliers are listed as betting favorites against the Knicks on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 216.5 for total points scored.
New players who bet $5 on any game today at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Knicks vs. Cavaliers.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 1
Led by star players Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers are up against a Knicks lineup that includes Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.
When and Where
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Cavaliers -5.5 (-105), Knicks +5.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -200, Knicks +180
- Total: Over/Under 216.5 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Knicks-Cavaliers NBA game 10,000 times using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Cavaliers have a 68% chance of beating the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Knicks and Cavaliers have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 216.5 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for Knicks vs. Cavaliers. New users only.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1
Our free data-driven pick for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Saturday is Cavaliers moneyline (-200).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Player Props
Player props are a popular way to wager on New York vs. Cleveland without necessarily betting on the outcome of Saturday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
Randle is expected to lead the way for the Knicks with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. For the Cavaliers, Mitchell is projected to have 34 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Julius Randle: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Jalen Brunson: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Josh Hart: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
Cavaliers Projected Box Score
- Donovan Mitchell: 34 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Darius Garland: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
- Evan Mobley: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
- Jarrett Allen: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
- Caris LeVert: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for Knicks vs. Cavaliers. New users only.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for New York vs. Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Cavaliers winning 110-105.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Knicks and Cavaliers on Saturday is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver has been writing about sports and sports betting for more than five years. He has a strong interest in the NBA and NFL, as well as a lifelong passion for the English Premier League and professional golf.