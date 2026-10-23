Harry Styles Busted Getting Into Heated NYC Exchange With Autograph Seeker: What Happened?

Harry Styles was filmed in a tense exchange with an autograph seeker on a New York City street on Wednesday, October 21, with footage showing the singer speaking animatedly to a man holding a copy of his Fine Line album.

Styles, 32, was wearing a hoodie, baseball cap, and sunglasses when he turned toward the man.

The footage shows the two speaking and appearing to point at one another before a third person stepped between them.

The video does not establish what sparked the confrontation or what was said during the exchange.