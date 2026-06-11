Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner Drop Jaws With Surprise Embrace at Knicks' Finals Game — Despite Singer's Longtime Feud With Kim Kardashian
June 11 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Despite Taylor Swift's longtime feud with Kim Kardashian, the bad blood apparently didn't extend to the reality star's younger sister Kylie Jenner, as the two pop-culture powerhouses were spotted sharing a warm hug following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Both Swift, 36, and Jenner, 28, were in very celebratory moods after the New York Knicks erased a 29-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs to win the game by a point with one second left, as those who saw video of the unexpected encounter between the women called it "more shocking" than the game's outcome.
Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner Share Shocking Yet Heartfelt Encounter
TikTok user @thesportsish captured the moment between the two women after many of the celebrities who sat court side gathered on the playing floor to share their excitement over the biggest come-from-behind win in NBA Finals history.
As Swift turned around, Jenner appeared walking in her direction, and both lit up with surprise.
The Cruel Summer singer initially put up her hand to wave with a smile, then extended her arm as she saw the lip kit mogul light up with a joyful reaction.
Swift and Jenner shared a brief hug before each put their hands up to their chests and seemed to discuss the game's heart-stopping finale. The Knicks are now one game away from the team's first NBA title since 1973.
After the epic on-court encounter, Jenner then gave a warm embrace to Kardashian family friend and business manager Lou Taylor, who was there with actress Taraji P. Henson, while a fan quickly approached Swift for a selfie.
Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner's Meet-Up Was 'More Important' Than The Knicks' Win
The video of Swift and Jenner's moment of bonding after the Knicks' big win left fans shook.
"This might be more shocking than the Knicks win," one person wrote in the comments, while a second fan of both women gushed, "You don't know how much this means to me," about their friendly embrace.
"THIS IS THE MODERN DAY TREATY OF VERSAILLES!!!" a third person raved, as a fourth joked, "Knicks bringing world peace."
A fifth noted, "This is more important to me than the win."
Swift has never appeared to have any issues with Jenner, despite being locked in a years-long feud with Kardashian.
The beef erupted in 2016 after the SKIMS mogul released a secretly recorded phone call between Swift and then-husband Kanye West amid a dispute over a crude lyric about the singer in his song Famous, sparking one of the biggest celebrity wars of the late 2010s.
Plenty of Famous Faces With Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner
Jenner attended the game alongside longtime boyfriend and die-hard Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet, who missed her monumental moment with Swift.
The Trouble songstress took in the action with musician sisters, Este and Alana Haim, while wearing matching T-shirts featuring references to the team. Swift's blue shirt read "Steve Knicks," orange lettering, in honor of Fleetwood Mac legend Steve Nicks.
The bride-to-be's fiancé, Travis Kelce, missed the game as he was back in Kansas City for a mandatory three-day Chiefs minicamp ahead of his 14th season in the NFL. The three-time Super Bowl champ may not have wanted to sit and root for the Knicks, as he brought Swift to an NBA playoffs game in May with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, who were knocked out of contention by New York in their series.
Taylor Swift Might Be Getting Married Where The Knicks Play
Swift and Kelce are mere weeks away from their long-awaited wedding, which will take place in Midtown Manhattan, though the exact location has been kept tightly under wraps.
The high-profile duo's circle of friends is massive, and the venue they selected is expected to accommodate hundreds of their nearest and dearest. Reports have surfaced that Swift and Kelce are renting out Madison Square Garden for the July 3 nuptials, although guests who have received invitations won't find out until the day of the wedding where it is taking place.