Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner Drop Jaws With Surprise Embrace at Knicks' Finals Game — Despite Singer's Longtime Feud With Kim Kardashian

TikTok user @thesportsish captured the moment between the two women after many of the celebrities who sat court side gathered on the playing floor to share their excitement over the biggest come-from-behind win in NBA Finals history.

As Swift turned around, Jenner appeared walking in her direction, and both lit up with surprise.

The Cruel Summer singer initially put up her hand to wave with a smile, then extended her arm as she saw the lip kit mogul light up with a joyful reaction.

Swift and Jenner shared a brief hug before each put their hands up to their chests and seemed to discuss the game's heart-stopping finale. The Knicks are now one game away from the team's first NBA title since 1973.

After the epic on-court encounter, Jenner then gave a warm embrace to Kardashian family friend and business manager Lou Taylor, who was there with actress Taraji P. Henson, while a fan quickly approached Swift for a selfie.