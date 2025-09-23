EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Was 'Moments From Quitting Showbiz' Over Catty Feud With Kim Kardashian

The incident, which followed years of tension linked to Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, pushed Swift to withdraw from public life and left her questioning whether to continue her career at all.

A contributor to the documentary claimed, "Taylor was moments from quitting. The level of vitriol after Kim's tweet was staggering. Death threats were pouring in, her reputation was shredded overnight, and she felt there was no way to fight back."

Another fan interviewed for the film added, "She could have saved a million babies and solved world hunger, and it wouldn’t have mattered. Once that snake narrative stuck, she was powerless. To have something of that magnitude go completely off the rails – there was no stopping it, no matter what she did."