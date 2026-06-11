EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry 'Are Over' — Why Duchess is 'Turning On Her Henpecked Husband' As She 'Continues to Chase Hollywood Pipe Dream'
June 11 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing renewed rumors their marriage is on the verge of collapse, with sources telling RadarOnline.com different priorities have emerged between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to battle to navigate life outside the Royal Family.
Six years after stepping back as senior working royals, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, remain among the world's most recognizable public figures.
Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dream Under Fire
Since relocating to Montecito, California, to raise their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, the couple has pursued a broad range of projects spanning media production, philanthropy, publishing, and business ventures.
However, fresh debate has been sparked by reports of declining public interest in the Sussex brand and questions about the long-term direction of their post-royal careers.
A source close to the couple told us, "Meghan has become increasingly driven by the feeling that this is a crucial moment for their brand and their future. She is constantly looking ahead and asking where the next opportunity is coming from, what new projects can be launched, and how they can remain culturally relevant in an environment that moves incredibly quickly and has a very short attention span.
"She genuinely believes there is still enormous potential attached to their story and their profile, but she doesn't think that success is simply going to arrive on its own. In her mind, the answer is to keep innovating, keep creating, and keep expanding into new areas. The prospect of becoming less visible or losing influence is something she finds deeply unsettling because she sees momentum as the lifeblood of everything they have built since leaving royal life."
'Meghan Keeps Chasing Her Dream'
The source continued: "But all this is seen by many as a pipe dream. There are so many problems around Meghan; she is never going to end up reaching her dream of being revered as some kind of Hollywood A-lister.
"Harry doesn't care about such things, and one of his frustrations is that Meghan keeps chasing that dream, but he is now so henpecked he doesn't feel he can speak up and resist her in any meaningful way."
"Meghan also remains focused on the growth of her business and audience engagement and building a long-term corporate and media presence," the insider added.
"She still sees a huge amount of untapped potential and wants to capitalize on it while the opportunity exists."
Different Visions For The Future
The insider explained, "Harry, by contrast, appears far less concerned with profile, popularity, or commercial success than he once was. Over the past few years, his attention has shifted much more toward philanthropy, veterans' causes, family relationships, and projects that carry personal meaning rather than financial or public-relations value.
"He is increasingly motivated by impact and purpose, whereas Meghan remains focused on expanding their reach and creating new opportunities. That's where some of the tension comes from. Meghan tends to view setbacks as temporary obstacles that should inspire an even greater effort to succeed."
They concluded, "Her instinct is always to push harder, think bigger, and find another route forward. Harry's instinct has become much more reflective. He is far more comfortable stepping back, simplifying things, and focusing on the aspects of life that he believes genuinely matter.
"Neither of them necessarily thinks the other is wrong, but they are approaching this chapter of their lives from very different perspectives. Meghan sees possibilities that are still waiting to be realized, while Harry increasingly seems content to pursue a quieter path centered on family, service, and personal fulfillment.
"Harry increasingly seems content to pursue a quieter path centered on family, service, and personal fulfillment."
The remarks come amid reports that Internet searches related to the couple have fallen compared with the intense levels of attention they received following their departure from royal life in 2020.
Another insider said, "The reality is that Harry and Meghan appear to be operating from two increasingly different definitions of what a successful future looks like. Meghan comes from a world where rejection, setbacks, and failed projects are simply viewed as part of the process.
"Her instinct has always been to treat disappointments as motivation to work harder, reinvent herself, and pursue the next opportunity with even greater determination.
"Harry seems to be in a very different place emotionally. The attention, scrutiny, and constant pressure that once came with being one of the world's most famous royals no longer appear to hold the same appeal for him. In fact, there are people close to him who believe he has become far more comfortable with the idea of stepping away from the spotlight altogether if it means gaining more privacy, stability, and peace of mind."