EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry 'Are Over' — Why Duchess is 'Turning On Her Henpecked Husband' As She 'Continues to Chase Hollywood Pipe Dream'

Since relocating to Montecito, California, to raise their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, the couple has pursued a broad range of projects spanning media production, philanthropy, publishing, and business ventures.

However, fresh debate has been sparked by reports of declining public interest in the Sussex brand and questions about the long-term direction of their post-royal careers.

A source close to the couple told us, "Meghan has become increasingly driven by the feeling that this is a crucial moment for their brand and their future. She is constantly looking ahead and asking where the next opportunity is coming from, what new projects can be launched, and how they can remain culturally relevant in an environment that moves incredibly quickly and has a very short attention span.

"She genuinely believes there is still enormous potential attached to their story and their profile, but she doesn't think that success is simply going to arrive on its own. In her mind, the answer is to keep innovating, keep creating, and keep expanding into new areas. The prospect of becoming less visible or losing influence is something she finds deeply unsettling because she sees momentum as the lifeblood of everything they have built since leaving royal life."