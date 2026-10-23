Donald Trump, 80, Teases He Wants to Campaign for a Third Term in 2028 — 'I Have The Right to Run'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has teased he wants to run for a third term in 2028 – and believes he has every right to do so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, sparked cheers from the crowd at his latest rally in Iowa on Tuesday, October 20, after stating he would "beat" anybody who ran against him, given his popularity, despite recent gloomy poll results.
'I'd Kill Anybody, I'd Beat 'Em'
The Constitution forbids a president from running for a third term, but Trump hinted he may find alternative ways to run.
Speaking at the rally in Sioux City, the commander-in-chief said: "I don't know who's going to be your next President."
"And I think the law said — I'm not 100 percent sure I'm not allowed to run again," he said, triggering boos from the crowd.
'I Have The Right To Run Again, Because They Cheated'
He added: "I'd kill everybody, I'd beat 'em. I've studied that phrase forever, unfortunately, it's quite concise. There's not a lot of wiggle room.
"It says something to the effect that: 'Under no circumstances, and for any reason, will you even consider thinking about running for President if you had.'
"Well, the one thing is different. They cheated us on the second one because we won it three times. So I think I have the right to run again. I think I have the right to run again, because they cheated."
Trump has falsely maintained that he won the 2020 election over Democratic President Joe Biden, despite there being no evidence of widespread election fraud.
Recent polling has shown Trump at a record low for his second term, nearing where he stood with the American public in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which was motivated by the President's false election fraud claims.
J.D. Vance Says Running For President Not A Formality
RadarOnline.com recently revealed J.D. Vance said "there's a chance" he will not run for president in 2028, despite being the frontrunner to succeed Trump as the Republican nominee.
The Vice President, 42, was grilled about his presidential chances in a new interview when he dropped the bombshell that running for president was not a formality.
He explained his wife Usha and four children will help make the decision for him, despite being the frontrunner to take over from Trump as Republican nominee.
On the prospect of sitting out the next election, Vance said: "Of course there's a chance.
"We've got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service.
"I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible."
Vance said he has yet to make up his mind about a potential White House bid, describing himself as a "procrastinator" when it comes to major life decisions.
Speaking during a CBS News town hall event in Michigan, he said: "The way that I think about life, big life decisions — my wife will tell you this: I'm a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it."