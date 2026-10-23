Donald Trump, 80, Teases He Wants to Campaign for a Third Term in 2028 — 'I Have The Right to Run'

He added: "I'd kill everybody, I'd beat 'em. I've studied that phrase forever, unfortunately, it's quite concise. There's not a lot of wiggle room.

"It says something to the effect that: 'Under no circumstances, and for any reason, will you even consider thinking about running for President if you had.'

"Well, the one thing is different. They cheated us on the second one because we won it three times. So I think I have the right to run again. I think I have the right to run again, because they cheated."

Trump has falsely maintained that he won the 2020 election over Democratic President Joe Biden, despite there being no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Recent polling has shown Trump at a record low for his second term, nearing where he stood with the American public in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which was motivated by the President's false election fraud claims.