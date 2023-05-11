Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/11/23)
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will duke it out in the NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the 76ers on Thursday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 212.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6.
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 6
With the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are looking to overcome a Celtics team that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon.
Key Information
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: 76ers +2.5 (-110), Celtics -2.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: 76ers +120, Celtics -136
- Total: Over/Under 212.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Celtics-76ers NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 6? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 58% chance of beating the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Celtics (-2.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 212.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6
Our free data-driven pick for Celtics vs. 76ers on Thursday is Celtics moneyline (-136).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 Player Props
NBA player props are an enjoyable way to wager on Boston vs. Philadelphia without necessarily betting on the outcome of Thursday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jayson Tatum is expected to lead the way for the Celtics with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is projected to finish with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Marcus Smart: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
76ers Projected Box Score
- Joel Embiid: 38 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
- James Harden: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Tobias Harris: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
- De'Anthony Melton: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center has the Celtics winning 107-105.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Celtics and 76ers on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
