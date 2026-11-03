Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Drops 'Pitt' From Her Last Name as 4th Sibling to Choose 'Jolie'

Vivienne Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name
Source: @ MEGA

A Los Angeles judge approved Vivienne’s name-change petition on Nov. 2, 2026.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has officially dropped "Pitt" from her surname, becoming the fourth of the former couple's six children to legally take Jolie as her last name.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the 18-year-old's petition on Nov. 2, changing her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Court records indicate there were no objections to the request. People.com

Vivienne filed the petition in July, shortly after turning 18, and listed the reason for the requested change as "personal." The filing did not provide further details about her decision.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vivienne Jolie Previously Used Her Mother's Surname

Image Of Angelina Jolie with her kids Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Pax, Zahara and Knox
Source: @ MEGA

Her court filing cited “personal” reasons for the name change.

The legal change follows Vivienne's earlier decision to use Jolie professionally. In 2024, she was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, where she worked as a producer's assistant alongside her mother.

At the time, it was not clear whether she had legally changed her name. Angelina Jolie was a producer on the musical, while Vivienne assisted with the production.

Vivienne's name change now makes that professional credit consistent with her legal name. She is the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children to officially remove Pitt from her surname.

Article continues below advertisement

Three of Vivienne's Siblings Also Dropped Pitt

Image Of Twins Vivienne and Knox
Source: @ MEGA

Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox have also legally changed their surnames to Jolie.

Shiloh was the first of the siblings to legally remove Pitt from her surname. She filed her petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024, and the request was approved that August. She is now known as Shiloh Jolie.

Maddox and Zahara followed this year. Maddox's petition was approved Sept. 14, changing his name from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie. Zahara's request was approved Sept. 28, making her legally Zahara Marley Jolie. Both petitions were granted without objections.

Pax and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, has not been reported to have legally changed their surnames.

Knox has publicly used "Knox Jolie," including on his high school diploma, but there is no confirmed court order changing his legal name.

The Name Changes Follow Years of Family Legal Disputes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Sydney Sweeney is reportedly weighing a possible conversion to Judaism as she explores her faith.

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Considers Converting to Judaism'

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson reportedly fears for his career amid claims of a potential divorce.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson 'Faces Career Fears After Divorce'

Image Of Angelina Jolie with her kids
Source: @ MEGA

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016; the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2024.

Vivienne's name change comes after years of legal conflict between her parents. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, and the former couple settled in December 2024 after an eight-year legal dispute.

Their separate fight over the French winery Château Miraval has continued.

The former couple married in 2014 after meeting while working together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Neither Jolie nor Pitt has publicly explained Vivienne's decision. Jolie did, however, discuss supporting her children's independence in a September 2026 interview with L'Officiel.

"They're definitely individuals," Jolie said, adding that one of the most important things a parent can do is "basically not get in their way." She said parents should support their children while recognizing that they have lives and potential of their own.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.