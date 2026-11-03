Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Drops 'Pitt' From Her Last Name as 4th Sibling to Choose 'Jolie'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has officially dropped "Pitt" from her surname, becoming the fourth of the former couple's six children to legally take Jolie as her last name.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the 18-year-old's petition on Nov. 2, changing her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Court records indicate there were no objections to the request. People.com
Vivienne filed the petition in July, shortly after turning 18, and listed the reason for the requested change as "personal." The filing did not provide further details about her decision.
Vivienne Jolie Previously Used Her Mother's Surname
The legal change follows Vivienne's earlier decision to use Jolie professionally. In 2024, she was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, where she worked as a producer's assistant alongside her mother.
At the time, it was not clear whether she had legally changed her name. Angelina Jolie was a producer on the musical, while Vivienne assisted with the production.
Vivienne's name change now makes that professional credit consistent with her legal name. She is the youngest of Jolie and Pitt's six children to officially remove Pitt from her surname.
Three of Vivienne's Siblings Also Dropped Pitt
Shiloh was the first of the siblings to legally remove Pitt from her surname. She filed her petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024, and the request was approved that August. She is now known as Shiloh Jolie.
Maddox and Zahara followed this year. Maddox's petition was approved Sept. 14, changing his name from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie. Zahara's request was approved Sept. 28, making her legally Zahara Marley Jolie. Both petitions were granted without objections.
Pax and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, has not been reported to have legally changed their surnames.
Knox has publicly used "Knox Jolie," including on his high school diploma, but there is no confirmed court order changing his legal name.
The Name Changes Follow Years of Family Legal Disputes
Vivienne's name change comes after years of legal conflict between her parents. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, and the former couple settled in December 2024 after an eight-year legal dispute.
Their separate fight over the French winery Château Miraval has continued.
The former couple married in 2014 after meeting while working together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.
Neither Jolie nor Pitt has publicly explained Vivienne's decision. Jolie did, however, discuss supporting her children's independence in a September 2026 interview with L'Officiel.
"They're definitely individuals," Jolie said, adding that one of the most important things a parent can do is "basically not get in their way." She said parents should support their children while recognizing that they have lives and potential of their own.