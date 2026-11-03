Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Drops 'Pitt' From Her Last Name as 4th Sibling to Choose 'Jolie'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has officially dropped "Pitt" from her surname, becoming the fourth of the former couple's six children to legally take Jolie as her last name.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the 18-year-old's petition on Nov. 2, changing her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Court records indicate there were no objections to the request. People.com

Vivienne filed the petition in July, shortly after turning 18, and listed the reason for the requested change as "personal." The filing did not provide further details about her decision.