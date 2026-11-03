Paris Jackson Demands $600Million From Dad Michael's Estate and Accuses Executor of Holding Back Kids' Inheritance
Nov. 3 2026, Published 8:24 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson is demanding $600million from her late father Michael Jackson's estate, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 29, has requested the payment arguing there is no legitimate reason the money has not been transferred more than 17 years after the King of Pop's death.
'Michael Jackson's Family Trust Remains Unfunded'
In court documents, Paris alleges the trust set up for herself and siblings Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, remains unfunded, despite the estate generating billions of dollars and accumulating hundreds of millions in cash.
"More than 17 years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded," reads the petition. According to the filing, the trust was established for the benefit of Michael’s three children.
Under its provisions, the siblings were entitled to income distributions at age 21, followed by staged distributions of principal at ages 30, 35, and 40.
Paris Slams Estate's Remaining Executor
Paris' filing notes that Prince will soon turn 30, while Paris will celebrate her 29th birthday in April and her younger brother, Bigi, will be 25 in February.
According to Michael’s daughter, the unfunded trust leaves the siblings entirely dependent on the discretion of the estate's remaining executor, John Branca, for the timing and amount of their distributions.
Paris slams Branca in the filing, accusing him of maintaining an "iron grip" over the siblings by controlling when and if they receive money from their father’s estate.
Branca, an attorney and chairman of The Michael Jackson Company, was initially hired by the King of Pop in 1985.
Jackson Continues To Make Millions
He resigned from Jackson’s team over financial matters in 2006, before rejoining in 2009 — eight days before the Thriller singer died.
The filing states that Paris began questioning the estate’s management last year, raising concerns about "non-contractual gifts" to colleagues.
She alleges Branca responded with aggressive legal action, public criticism, and reduced payments to the siblings.
"This course of conduct and administration should not continue," the filing stated.
Paris contends the estate has sufficient funds to make the requested distribution and continue meeting its financial obligations.
She highlights the estate’s financial records, citing several lucrative asset sales and licensing arrangements, including a 2023 transaction with Sony that generated $750million in upfront proceeds.
The petition also references the 2018 sale of the estate’s approximately 10 per cent stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony for $287.5million and the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch for $22million.
According to the filing, these transactions generated over $1billion in liquidity before taxes and expenses.
The petition estimates the estate’s available cash reserves at approximately $850million as of the end of 2024. Paris believes about $600million could be distributed after accounting for potential liabilities.
A spokesperson for Michael Jackson’s estate disputed the allegations.
"Ms. Jackson’s counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the charitable foundation and the individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed, including in particular the ongoing IRS litigation," the spokesperson said.