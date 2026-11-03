Paris Jackson Demands $600Million From Dad Michael's Estate and Accuses Executor of Holding Back Kids' Inheritance

In court documents, Paris alleges the trust set up for herself and siblings Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, remains unfunded, despite the estate generating billions of dollars and accumulating hundreds of millions in cash.

"More than 17 years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded," reads the petition. According to the filing, the trust was established for the benefit of Michael’s three children.

Under its provisions, the siblings were entitled to income distributions at age 21, followed by staged distributions of principal at ages 30, 35, and 40.