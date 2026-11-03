EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Considers Converting to Judaism'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is considering a major commitment with boyfriend Scooter Braun and prepping to convert to Judaism – the same faith as the music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sweeney, 29, and Braun, 45, have been coupled up for more than a year – and insiders said the twosome is already talking kids, causing Christian-raised Sweeney to consider flipping her faith.
Sweeney and Braun Discuss Starting Family
"The couple is discussing having their own family, and Scooter feels strongly on the subject," a source shared.
The Syrn lingerie brand founder has reportedly met with two rabbis as she considers her future with the billionaire, who shares kids Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, 9, and Hart Violet, 7, with ex-wife Yael Cohen, who he was married to from 2014 to 2021.
To convert to Judaism, one must be sponsored by a rabbi. The process also takes up to four years and requires strict commitment to studying the core Jewish beliefs and traditions.
On Sept. 12, Sweeney reportedly showed her support for Braun's Jewish heritage by attending Rosh Hashanah services together at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn.
The news comes as the lovebirds are said to be designing and building their future nest.
Sweeney and Braun's Romance Timeline
Braun, grandson of Holocaust survivors Eva Wohlberg Braun and Joseph Braun, was raised in a conservative Jewish household. The former talent manager is also a respected voice in the Jewish community and often displays his faith publicly during Jewish traditions, sources said.
Before their romance revved up, Sweeney and Braun reportedly hit it off in Venice, Italy, during the June 2025 wedding celebration of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
After several months of public outings, they confirmed their relationship in April 2026. Before dating Braun, Sweeney ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March 2025.
Scooter Desperate to Marry Sweeney
Sources shared Scooter is eager to pop the question to the Housemaid star, and one insider shared: "He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe.
"He is trying very hard to marry her. He is following her and chartering private planes. He's going to stay focused on her until she marries him."