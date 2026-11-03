EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Considers Converting to Judaism'

"The couple is discussing having their own family, and Scooter feels strongly on the subject," a source shared.

The Syrn lingerie brand founder has reportedly met with two rabbis as she considers her future with the billionaire, who shares kids Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, 9, and Hart Violet, 7, with ex-wife Yael Cohen, who he was married to from 2014 to 2021.

To convert to Judaism, one must be sponsored by a rabbi. The process also takes up to four years and requires strict commitment to studying the core Jewish beliefs and traditions.

On Sept. 12, Sweeney reportedly showed her support for Braun's Jewish heritage by attending Rosh Hashanah services together at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn.

The news comes as the lovebirds are said to be designing and building their future nest.