EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson 'Faces Career Fears After Divorce'

"People around Alan were pretty shocked at the timing of this breakup, especially because being an involved dad has been central to his identity for so long," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"That's still the thing he's most broken up about with this divorce: It's going to mean less time with his three boys and there's almost nothing he can do about that."

Alan and Catherine met as teenagers in a ballet class and later reconnected through a mutual friend. They tied the knot in 2006 and share sons Calem, Edan and Amory.

In the Sept. 12 Instagram announcing their split, the duo vowed their "incredible boys... will always be the center of our world."