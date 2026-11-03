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EXCLUSIVE: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson 'Faces Career Fears After Divorce'

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson reportedly fears for his career amid claims of a potential divorce.
Source: MEGA

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson is allegedly fearing for his career amid claims of a potential divorce.

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Nov. 3 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Reacher star Alan Ritchson's divorce threatens to torpedo his hopes for a blockbuster movie career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The TV hunk, 43, and wife Catherine, 42, are splitting after 20 years of marriage – and pals fear his devotion to their boys will limit his future acting gigs.

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Alan's Heartbreak Over Family Split

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Alan Ritchson's divorce from Catherine Ritchson reportedly raises concerns about balancing fatherhood with his acting career.
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Alan Ritchson's divorce from Catherine Ritchson reportedly raises concerns about balancing fatherhood with his acting career.

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"People around Alan were pretty shocked at the timing of this breakup, especially because being an involved dad has been central to his identity for so long," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"That's still the thing he's most broken up about with this divorce: It's going to mean less time with his three boys and there's almost nothing he can do about that."

Alan and Catherine met as teenagers in a ballet class and later reconnected through a mutual friend. They tied the knot in 2006 and share sons Calem, Edan and Amory.

In the Sept. 12 Instagram announcing their split, the duo vowed their "incredible boys... will always be the center of our world."

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Alan's Career Ambitions Threaten Fatherhood

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The 'Reacher' star and Catherine share three sons, Calem, Edan and Amory, after 20 years of marriage.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The 'Reacher' star and Catherine share three sons, Calem, Edan and Amory, after 20 years of marriage.

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But with Alan's demanding filming schedule and dreams of a big-time movie career, insiders wonder how he'll squeeze in time for the boys without his ex's teamwork.

"Alan still wants to build out a movie career during the few months of downtime he gets on Reacher, but he's not going to be able to do that without Catherine's help," noted the source.

Alan has several high-profile projects slated for release in 2027. His movie lineup this year has included War Machine, Motor City and Runner, and he appears next in the Christmas action comedy film The Man With the Bag, costarring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

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Alan Faces More Divorce Turmoil

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Alan is set to star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Christmas action comedy 'The Man With the Bag.'
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Alan is set to star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Christmas action comedy 'The Man With the Bag.'

The source said: "He's got plenty of incentive to make peace with her and to make sure she's on solid financial footing.

"Alan was quite protective of Catherine and the kids when the Reacher series first got started, and then the show kind of took over everything and made him richer and way more famous than he ever expected.

"It's a lot to go through in just a few short years, and Alan's insane training schedule, apart from the long filming days, didn't make things easier.

"He and Catherine still have a lot of details to sort out and Alan knows there's bound to be more conflict ahead. None of this has been easy for him."

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