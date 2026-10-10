Everything to Know About Alan Ritchson and Estranged Wife Catherine's Marriage After Shocking Split — as Exes Unite for the 'Sake of Our Boys'

Alan and Catherine's paths first crossed around 1999 at a ballet class in Florida, when he was 17 and she was 16.

"I'll never forget seeing him for the first time in the [dance] studio. I turned to my friend Miriam, and I said, 'Who is that?'" Catherine recalled during a September 2023 appearance on The Road to Wisdom podcast. "He, at some point, came up to me and we just got chatting."

Meanwhile, the Titans alum told a publication in 2024 he was initially reluctant to make the first move.

"I thought she was a college student, so I was afraid to talk to her. I figured there was no point because she's going to be older than me, but I found out she was doing the exact same thing that I was. We finally spoke and then did a play together that summer," he recalled.

In a separate February 2024 interview, Alan spoke candidly about enlisting a friend to find out what Catherine liked before finally working up the courage to ask her out.

"She was like the sweetest thing in the world," he added.

Although Alan and Catherine called it quits after their first summer together, they reconnected and rekindled their romance a few years later.