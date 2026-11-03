EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello Opens Up About Painful Sofia Vergara Split

The Magic Mike hunk, 49, says his seven-year marriage to the 54-year-old Modern Family beauty became "devoid of any emotionality whatsoever" as a mysterious autoimmune illness ravaged his body.

Joe Manganiello is ripping the lid off his bitter split from Sofia Vergara – claiming the glamorous star turned icy while he was fighting a devastating disease that left him contemplating suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe Manganiello claims his marriage to Sofia Vergara became emotionally distant during his battle with a debilitating illness.2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In his explosive new memoir, Bloodlines, Manganiello describes agonizing abdominal pain, fevers, blistering rashes, exhaustion and intestinal bleeding that left him barely able to walk.

He ultimately lost 60 pounds and underwent emergency surgery in 2016 that removed part of his intestines and left him dependent on a stoma pouch.

But the physical agony was only half the nightmare.

Manganiello claimed Vergara "refused to hug him even when he begged" and said she even "ridiculed his beloved chihuahua, Bubbles, whom he adopted after reaching a terrifying breaking point.

By 2019, he said, the pain had become so unbearable he considered ending his life – and even gave away his gun because he feared what he might do.