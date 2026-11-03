EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Legal Battle 'Sparks Fresh Royal Family Tensions'

He was grilled under oath for nearly 12 hours before being released without charges.

But the investigation into the allegations, as well as accusations of sexual misconduct by Andrew involving women with possible links to Epstein, continues – despite the former duke's claims of innocence.

A royal expert told RadarOnline.com the new lawsuit is Andrew's way of "fighting back" and "it shows he's trying to do everything in his power to clear his name."

The expert added: "This could also be Andrew's revenge, a warning shot, because the king and Prince William just want him to shut up and go away. Challenging the arrest is a good way for him to say, 'I'm not going anywhere' and 'you must protect me – or else.'"

All of these legal maneuvers can't be cheap, which may be why Andrew recently reportedly put his prized Bentley up for sale for a cool $165,000.