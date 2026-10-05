Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Launches Legal Action Against Police Over Search Warrants Linked to Epstein

Thames Valley Police confirmed it is now locked in a legal showdown with Andrew over the search warrants used in the investigation but refused to reveal any further details about the escalating court battle.

After Andrew was hauled into custody on February 19, police spent hours tearing through Wood Farm, the Sandringham Estate he was banished to after being booted from his longtime Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor amid the fallout from the Epstein scandal.

At the same time, officers descended on Royal Lodge, launching an even more extensive search of the sprawling former royal residence as their investigation intensified.

The late ’s second son has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, while admitting he regrets his friendship with the disgraced financier.