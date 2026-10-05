Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Launches Legal Action Against Police Over Search Warrants Linked to Epstein
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched a legal fight against English authorities, challenging search warrants tied to the explosive investigation into allegations that he improperly sent government documents to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King Charles III's younger brother, 66, is seeking to have the warrants carried out by the Thames Valley Police quashed following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. A hearing is set for this Thursday, October 8.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Battling Police Over Search Warrants
Thames Valley Police confirmed it is now locked in a legal showdown with Andrew over the search warrants used in the investigation but refused to reveal any further details about the escalating court battle.
After Andrew was hauled into custody on February 19, police spent hours tearing through Wood Farm, the Sandringham Estate he was banished to after being booted from his longtime Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor amid the fallout from the Epstein scandal.
At the same time, officers descended on Royal Lodge, launching an even more extensive search of the sprawling former royal residence as their investigation intensified.
The late ’s second son has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, while admitting he regrets his friendship with the disgraced financier.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Arrested
Andrew landed in hot water with the law after a U.S. Department of Justice drop of Epstein documents in late January showed the former royal forwarded sensitive emails to Epstein while working as the UK special trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.
Among the emails were official reports on Andrew's government trade trips across Asia, including Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, and a "confidential" Afghanistan briefing detailing potentially lucrative gold and uranium investment opportunities.
Police Could Still Keep Evidence Seized During Search
Andrew’s bid to blow up the warrants may not deliver the legal lifeline he is hoping for. Even if his lawyers convince a judge the searches were flawed, legal expert Nick Vamos warned police could still hang onto the haul of evidence and press ahead with their probe.
"Even if there was some technical flaw with the original warrants, if that can be remedied then the Crown Court may simply allow the police to keep hold of all the material anyway," said Vamos, a partner at Peters & Peters who is not involved in the case.
Andrew's arrest marked the first time in nearly 380 years that a senior British royal was arrested.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Already Stripped of Royal Titles
Charles slightly mitigated some disgrace to the monarchy by stripping his younger brother of all royal titles and privileges in October 2025, including his birthright prince title.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the palace continued in the statement.
The move came just weeks after Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to Andrew in 2001 at 17 years old, detailed her claims of sexual abuse by the former prince in her posthumously published memoir, Nobody’s Girl.
Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations.