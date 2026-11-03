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EXCLUSIVE: John Cleese Faces Backlash Over Controversial Islam Posts

John Cleese faces mounting criticism after his controversial social media posts about Islam spark outrage.
Source: MEGA

John Cleese faces mounting criticism after his controversial social media posts about Islam spark outrage.

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Nov. 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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John Cleese is scoffing at criticism of his flood of social media posts regarding Islam after activists filed a complaint asking Britain's counter-radicalization program to scrutinize the outspoken Monty Python legend over his remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Upon learning a member of the public referred him to Prevent – a British government non-criminal program created to intervene when authorities suspect an individual may be vulnerable to radicalization or becoming involved in terrorism – the 86-year-old comedian reportedly said: "How exciting."

He later wrote on X: "I can't wait to be arrested. This is a real-life sitcom. Please tell the police to contact my agent."

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Cleese Accused of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

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John Cleese mocked his referral to Britain's Prevent program, calling the situation a 'real life sitcom.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

John Cleese mocked his referral to Britain's Prevent program, calling the situation a 'real life sitcom.'

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The referral, dated Sept. 22, accused the Fawlty Towers star of a "sustained pattern" of online activity that "demonizes, dehumanizes, and collectively attributes violence and criminality to Muslims and Islam" because of his posts and reposts.

The filing alleged Cleese's activity met "several indicators used in Prevent risk assessments for anti-Muslim hate and counter-extremism concerns" and cautioned his declarations could contribute to "radicalization, communal tension, and hate incidents."

The referral cited a July 18 repost of content describing Islam as "the religion of pedophiles" and a March 31 entry in which Cleese called it "a culture whose holy book advocates the killing of all the people they disagree with."

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Cleese's Controversial Remarks Spark Fresh Scrutiny

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A complaint accused the 'Fawlty Towers' star of a 'sustained pattern' of online activity targeting Muslims and Islam.
Source: SI1 / WENN.com / MEGA

A complaint accused the 'Fawlty Towers' star of a 'sustained pattern' of online activity targeting Muslims and Islam.

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The complainant remarks: "These statements go beyond criticism of ideas and attach intrinsic criminality, violence, and moral depravity to a religious group."

Another post flagged in the report was: "I personally prefer a culture that does not approve of FGM [female genital mutilation], child marriage and killing infidels [non-Muslims]."

Cleese also asserted the Islamic holy book, the Quran, was "ALL about acquiring power, killing 'infidels' and imposing Islam on everyone" and described Islam as a "medieval woman-hating religion."

Cleese has also maintained "traditional British values are under attack from Muslim belief systems."

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Cleese Pushes Back Against Islamophobia Allegations

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The 'Monty Python' comedian has denied accusations of Islamophobia, describing himself as 'Islamosceptic.'
Source: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The 'Monty Python' comedian has denied accusations of Islamophobia, describing himself as 'Islamosceptic.'

Yet, he has consistently refuted accusations of Islamophobia, instead describing himself as "Islamosceptic" and insisting the religion, its teachings and practices should be open to ridicule – as Christianity was in the Monty Python troupe's 1979 satire Life of Brian.

Cleese has not been arrested, charged with a crime, or formally accused of terrorism.

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