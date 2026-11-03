EXCLUSIVE: John Cleese Faces Backlash Over Controversial Islam Posts

John Cleese is scoffing at criticism of his flood of social media posts regarding Islam after activists filed a complaint asking Britain's counter-radicalization program to scrutinize the outspoken Monty Python legend over his remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Upon learning a member of the public referred him to Prevent – a British government non-criminal program created to intervene when authorities suspect an individual may be vulnerable to radicalization or becoming involved in terrorism – the 86-year-old comedian reportedly said: "How exciting."

He later wrote on X: "I can't wait to be arrested. This is a real-life sitcom. Please tell the police to contact my agent."