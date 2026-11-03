EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes 'Faces New Claims Over Theranos Devices'

The employee, who worked directly with the disgraced founder in 2009, claims they were given an impossible task shortly after being hired at the now defunct business.

"I was asked to track down one of the devices that was being field-tested with the U.S. military," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "So I was communicating with someone that had apparently taken one of the devices and been [supposedly] using it."

However, the ex-assistant says the contact "did not have an understanding of what I was asking for."

The staffer told RadarOnline.com: "I just vividly remember thinking, 'I don't think this item exists.'"

The worker claims any efforts to clarify the issue with Holmes were met with ambiguous orders and says the assignment eventually "fizzled out" before their resignation.