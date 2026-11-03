EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Holmes 'Faces New Claims Over Theranos Devices'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Convicted Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is giving her side of the story in the new documentary You Can See Everything – but now a former executive assistant at the bogus billion-dollar biotech start-up is telling all and undercuts the jailed scammer's claims of innocence in a bombshell RadarOnline.com exclusive.
Holmes, now 42, was a Silicon Valley darling in 2013 when she publicly touted Theranos, which promised to revolutionize medicine by diagnosing approximately 200 conditions from tiny blood samples.
Former Theranos Employee Exposes Bizarre Assignment
The employee, who worked directly with the disgraced founder in 2009, claims they were given an impossible task shortly after being hired at the now defunct business.
"I was asked to track down one of the devices that was being field-tested with the U.S. military," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "So I was communicating with someone that had apparently taken one of the devices and been [supposedly] using it."
However, the ex-assistant says the contact "did not have an understanding of what I was asking for."
The staffer told RadarOnline.com: "I just vividly remember thinking, 'I don't think this item exists.'"
The worker claims any efforts to clarify the issue with Holmes were met with ambiguous orders and says the assignment eventually "fizzled out" before their resignation.
Holmes' $700Million Fraud Scandal Exposed
Holmes was later accused of scamming investors out of at least $700 million and lying about claims that a compact device developed by Theranos could run a wide range of diagnostic tests using a single drop of blood.
At her 2021 trial, witnesses said investors were led to believe that Theranos had a contract with the U.S. military and that its devices had been used in battlefields. But Holmes admitted under oath that they were never used on soldiers.
The fallen biz whiz was ultimately found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Holmes Accused of Testing Employees' Loyalty
Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison and is doing time in Texas.
She is expected to be transferred to a halfway house in August 2027 and be released early for good behavior in February 2030 – and intends to resume a career in healthcare technology, reports state.
Speaking of Holmes' actions, the former aide said: "I do believe that I was being given small tests of my loyalty, intellect, and desire to find out more. I think she was discerning who could either go along with her scheme, or she could get someone far enough down the path that they would believe her and not question anything.
"Her asking me to find that device that didn't actually exist was maybe another test of my understanding and loyalty to her word."
The staffer also recalls employees being siloed at different locations and guesses it was to keep "the left hand from knowing what the right hand is doing."
Holmes' Alleged Culture of Fear Exposed
According to sources cited in the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, the ambitious Stanford University dropout was a tyrannical boss lording over a culture of fear and Theranos would build dirt dossiers on staffers as leverage for terminations.
Holmes was also criticized for her lavish lifestyle – with John Bostic, an assistant U.S. attorney, once pointing out that her company footed the bill for her travel on private jets and expensive lodging.
Others have bashed Holmes for her alleged bizarre behavior, such as deepening the pitch of her voice, creepy, unblinking eye contact and wearing black turtlenecks to emulate her idol, Apple founder Steve Jobs.
"In my heart of hearts," the staffer said, "I think she knew that she was being disingenuous. The film is called You Can See Everything, but the irony with Elizabeth is you can see nothing of who she really is. It's all an illusion."