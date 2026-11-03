Florida Learjet Crash Victims Identified as Tech Entrepreneur, His Wife, 2 Young Children and Nanny — as Loved Ones Release Heartbreaking Statement

The group was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the jet suddenly nose-dived and exploded in a fireball outside Palm Beach, Florida.

Also killed were pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20. A driver's dash-cam video captured the catastrophic crash, and dramatic cockpit audio revealed a terrified Filgueiras describing the plane in a plunging nose-first freefall.

“With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1," the statement began.

"Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives," it continued. "Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity, and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return."