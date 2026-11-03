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Home > Exclusive Details > Plane Crash

Florida Learjet Crash Victims Identified as Tech Entrepreneur, His Wife, 2 Young Children and Nanny — as Loved Ones Release Heartbreaking Statement

Photo of Alex Robinson and family,
Source: FAMILY HANDOUT

A family of four and two of their friends died in the tragic Learjet crash.

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Nov. 2 2026, Published 8:12 p.m. ET

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The victims of the horrific Florida Learjet crash have been identified, with a tech executive and his family-of-four among those who tragically lost their lives in the devastating aircraft disaster.

The family members of those killed have released a heartbreaking joint statement to RadarOnline.com regarding the loss of Adam Robinson, 45, and his wife, Helen Sharp, 40, their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, as well as nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

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Family of Four and Their Nanny Killed in the Tragic Learjet Crash

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Photo of Alex Robinson and family
Source: FAMILY HANDOUT

Tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, and two young children perished in the crash.

The group was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the jet suddenly nose-dived and exploded in a fireball outside Palm Beach, Florida.

Also killed were pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20. A driver's dash-cam video captured the catastrophic crash, and dramatic cockpit audio revealed a terrified Filgueiras describing the plane in a plunging nose-first freefall.

“With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1," the statement began.

"Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives," it continued. "Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity, and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return."

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Robinson Family Nanny and 2 Friends Also Killed

Photo of Learjet victims
Source: FAMILY HANDOUT

Charmi Fehr and Rachel Reed were also killed in the crash.

"Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully, and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly," the statement read.

Regarding the Robinsons' nanny, it continued, "Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion."

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'Our Hearts Are With the Families of the Pilots'

Photo of Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
Source: NATHALIA GADELHA FILGUEIRAS/THREADS

Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was heard on the jet's radio in a haunting final message.

The devastated relatives went on to thank all who responded to the crash site, and mourned the deaths of Gregory and Filgueiras.

"We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us."

The devastated loved ones noted, "We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made."

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Adam Robinson Praised by Employees as 'Friend, Mentor and Leader'

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Photo of Learjet crash
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Nine people died when the Learjet plunged into the ground at a high speed.

Robinson founded and led RB2B and Retention.com, as well as Moltsets. The teams at his companies also shared statement with RadarOnline.com about the loss of their leader.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Adam Robinson, our CEO and co-founder, his wife Helen, and their two young children, who died in a tragic plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 1, 2026," it began.

"Adam was much more than our CEO. He was a friend, a mentor, and a bold, outspoken leader who lived life to the fullest. He cared deeply about the people around him and brought energy and conviction to everything he built. His loss is deeply felt across our team and the tech community, as we collectively mourn this significant loss," his employees said.

"Our hearts are with Adam and Helen’s family and loved ones, and with everyone affected by the crash. We ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," their statement continued. "Our immediate focus at Retention.com, RB2B, and Moltsets is supporting our employees and Adam and Helen’s family. We are grateful for the kindness and support extended to them and our team.”

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