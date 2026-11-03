EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi Named in Explosive ICE Ruling as Judge Exposes Fabricated Arrest Records

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi have been thrust into an explosive federal court ruling after a judge found that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fabricated arrest records and lied under oath, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a 50-page ruling on November 2, finding that federal immigration authorities repeatedly violated an injunction restricting warrantless arrests in Oregon.

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Judge Exposes Fabricated Arrest Records

Source: MEGA A federal judge found that an ICE officer fabricated arrest records and gave false testimony under oath.

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In a stunning finding, the judge determined that an ICE officer had falsified information in official government records to justify an immigration arrest. The court also found that the officer gave false testimony under oath while attempting to explain discrepancies in the documentation. The findings emerged during proceedings examining whether federal immigration authorities had complied with an earlier court order governing arrests without judicial warrants. The ruling raises serious questions about the accuracy of federal immigration records and the government's compliance with judicial oversight.

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Noem and Bondi Named in Federal Case

Source: MEGA A federal judge found serious violations of court-ordered arrest restrictions in a case naming Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

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Noem and Bondi are among the federal officials named as defendants in their official capacities in the litigation, placing two of the Trump administration's most prominent law enforcement figures at the center of the legal dispute. However, the ruling does not accuse either official of personally falsifying records or providing false testimony. Instead, the case concerns the conduct of federal immigration authorities and whether their arrest practices complied with constitutional requirements and the court's injunction. The findings represent a significant judicial rebuke of enforcement practices carried out under the administration's immigration crackdown.

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ICE Accused of Ignoring Court Orders

Source: MEGA The ruling found that federal immigration authorities failed to comply with restrictions on warrantless arrests.

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The controversy began after the court issued a preliminary injunction on February 4, requiring ICE officers to assess whether an individual was likely to escape before making a warrantless civil immigration arrest. Officers were also required to document the circumstances surrounding those arrests and submit regular reports detailing their actions. But the latest ruling found that authorities consistently failed to follow those requirements. The plaintiffs accused ICE of conducting arrests before assessing escape risks, using improper standards, failing to document arrests adequately, and withholding information. Federal officials disputed the allegations and maintained that they had complied with the injunction.

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Federal Judge Orders New Oversight

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Source: MEGA The judge ordered additional oversight measures to ensure ICE complies with the court's injunction.