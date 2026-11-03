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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Branded 'Embarrassing' by Critics After Prez Claims James Talarico Is Being Force-Fed Meat as 'Torture' in Latest Bizarre Rally Rant

Donald Trump revived claims James Talarico’s campaign absence was linked to food poisoning from meat during a rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revived claims James Talarico’s campaign absence was linked to food poisoning from meat during a rally.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s mockery of Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico over his nearly two-week absence from the campaign trail has backfired, with social media users calling the president’s remarks “embarrassing.”

Trump revived his claims about Talarico during a South Carolina rally on October 27, suggesting the Democrat’s disappearance had been tied to food poisoning from meat or a mental health issue, RadarOnline can report.

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James Talarico's Absence Was Due to the Flu – Not Meat

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Talarico stepped away from the campaign trail after contracting the flu and returned on October 9.
Source: MEGA/ UNSPLASH

Talarico stepped away from the campaign trail after contracting the flu and returned on October 9.

Talarico stepped away from in-person campaigning after contracting the flu in late September. His campaign said he had held more than 100 public events before becoming ill and visited urgent care in Dallas.

He returned to the trail on October 9 with an appearance at the Austin City Limits festival.

Campaign spokesperson JT Ennis posted video of the candidate meeting voters and wrote, “Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today.”

Talarico, who has Type I diabetes, further explained his decision to stay away from crowds.

“I guess I’ve been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail, and so I want to keep everybody safe," he said at the time. "If I was passing on this illness to somebody and got someone’s grandmother or someone’s baby sick, I couldn’t live with myself.”

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Inside Donald Trump’s Recurring Claims

Trump has repeatedly claimed Talarico is a secret vegan who only eats meat at barbecues for political reasons.
Source: MEGA/ UNSPLASH

Trump has repeatedly claimed Talarico is a secret vegan who only eats meat at barbecues for political reasons.

At multiple rallies, including San Antonio and later events, Trump has claimed Talarico is secretly vegan and only eats meat for political appearances.

In one version of his claims, he said, “Now he says he loves meat, but he’s a vegan.”

He has described Talarico attending barbecues, eating ribs, then going behind a tent to vomit.

At a more recent South Carolina stop, Trump again linked Talarico’s absence to the diet narrative and suggested the Democrat “has a mental illness” or was “food poisoned by meat because he can’t stand it.”

"He goes to barbecues now," he claimed. "They force meat down his throat. I think they do it as torture."

Talarico’s campaign has repeatedly denied he is or has ever been vegan. Spokesperson JT Ennis also called the vomiting claim “a lie without any basis.”

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'How Embarrassing'

Talarico's team denied he has ever been vegan, despite Trump's claims.
Source: Mega

Talarico's team denied he has ever been vegan, despite Trump's claims.

As a video of the moment circulated on X, critics in the comments section were quick to mock Trump for his remarks about Talarico.

“He is the most embarrassing thing this country has ever done, and that says a lot,” one user wrote, and another person added, "He just sounds more stupid every time he opens his mouth."

A third person said, "This sounds seriously desperate," as a fourth critic simply pointed out, "He is (in) South Carolina...what do they care about Talarico?"

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Ken Paxton’s campaign called for 'proof of life' from Talarico.
Source: MEGA

Ken Paxton’s campaign called for 'proof of life' from Talarico.

Following Talarico's absence, Paxton’s campaign called for “proof of life,” launched a “Tala-Freak-Out Tip Line” and circulated missing-person posters.

Spokesperson Madison Cercy said, “Low-T Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage. If James Talarico is too fragile to face Texans, he has no business asking for their vote.”

After the San Antonio rally, Trump posted on Truth Social that Talarico was “MISSING IN ACTION,” adding, “Where is he? What is wrong with him? Bad rumors are coming out.”

He also challenged Talarico to “immediately report to a Debate Stage against Ken Paxton, who is ready, willing and able.”

Talarico has expressed willingness to debate Paxton in the past, but the GOP candidate has yet to accept.

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