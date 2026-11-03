Trump Branded 'Embarrassing' by Critics After Prez Claims James Talarico Is Being Force-Fed Meat as 'Torture' in Latest Bizarre Rally Rant

Trump revived his claims about Talarico during a South Carolina rally on October 27, suggesting the Democrat’s disappearance had been tied to food poisoning from meat or a mental health issue, RadarOnline can report.

President Donald Trump ’s mockery of Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico over his nearly two-week absence from the campaign trail has backfired, with social media users calling the president’s remarks “embarrassing.”

Talarico stepped away from the campaign trail after contracting the flu and returned on October 9.

Talarico stepped away from in-person campaigning after contracting the flu in late September. His campaign said he had held more than 100 public events before becoming ill and visited urgent care in Dallas.

He returned to the trail on October 9 with an appearance at the Austin City Limits festival.

Campaign spokesperson JT Ennis posted video of the candidate meeting voters and wrote, “Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today.”

Talarico, who has Type I diabetes, further explained his decision to stay away from crowds.

“I guess I’ve been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail, and so I want to keep everybody safe," he said at the time. "If I was passing on this illness to somebody and got someone’s grandmother or someone’s baby sick, I couldn’t live with myself.”