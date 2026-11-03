EXCLUSIVE: Police 'Could Face Probe' Over 'Silencing' Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex received a letter containing what she later described as "troubling allegations" about her estranged father in 2018.

Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to speak publicly about allegations concerning her father, Thomas Markle Sr , but was allegedly advised by a royal protection officer to leave the matter with police – claims RadarOnline.com can reveal have raised fresh questions about how the Metropolitan Police apparently handled the information.

She is now reported to have wanted to explain publicly why she had cut contact, but was allegedly advised against doing so by a member of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection command.

Meghan said in a statement after the story broke she had been made aware of the allegations years earlier and her decision to remain estranged from her father was "motivated by a desire to protect her children."

The claims have returned to the spotlight after Thomas Markle Sr, 82, became the subject of a police investigation in the Philippines over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, which he denies.

The force did not pass the information to overseas law enforcement agencies at the time.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it received a letter containing allegations about Thomas Markle Sr in January 2019.

The same officer is alleged to have advised Meghan not to make a public explanation of the estrangement.

An officer is said to have told her: "Leave it with us, we'll investigate it."

The Met has since voluntarily referred its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)

The watchdog has decided an independent investigation is required into the failure to pass on the allegations to relevant authorities abroad.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "Following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police, we have decided an independent investigation is required into its failure to pass on allegations of serious offending, contained in a letter it received in 2019, to relevant overseas authorities at the time."

The spokesperson added a separate matter involving an alleged data breach would be returned to the force to be dealt with under its own procedures.

The IOPC said: "We have decided that a further conduct matter – relating to an alleged data breach where information was passed on to a third party – should be returned to the force to be appropriately dealt with including via its data breach policies if required."