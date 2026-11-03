EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Birchmore Death Twist — FBI Medical Examiner Found No Signs of Manual Strangulation, Defense Claims

A stunning new development has emerged in the federal murder trial of former Massachusetts police officer Matthew Farwell, as his defense team battles prosecutors over medical evidence surrounding the death of Sandra Birchmore, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Farwell's attorneys filed a motion on November 2 seeking to prevent prosecutors from introducing undisclosed expert opinions from a medical examiner who previously reviewed evidence in Birchmore's death investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical Examiner's Findings Spark New Courtroom Battle

Source: STOUGHTON POLICE DEPARTMENT; Sandra Birchmore's 2021 death is at the center of a federal murder trial involving former Massachusetts cop Matthew Farwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Birchmore was discovered dead inside her Canton, Massachusetts, apartment on February 4, 2021, in what authorities initially determined was a suicide. Dr. Capo Martinez, who performed the autopsy for the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, concluded that Birchmore died from asphyxia by hanging. However, the investigation later drew federal scrutiny, prompting the FBI to request an independent medical consultation from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System in April 2024. Dr. Zoe Sundell, the system's chief medical examiner, subsequently reviewed autopsy materials, photographs and other evidence. According to FBI notes cited in the newly filed motion, Sundell told investigators certain physical findings were consistent with hanging.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Notes Reveal Crucial Medical Observations

Source: SANDRABIRCHMORE/FACEBOOK FBI consultation notes cited by the defense describe no apparent signs of manual strangulation in Birchmore's death.

Article continues below advertisement

During a June 6, 2024, consultation, Sundell reportedly discussed injuries to Birchmore's neck, including a fractured hyoid bone. The notes indicate that such fractures can occur during traumatic hangings and are not necessarily evidence of manual strangulation. Investigators also recorded Sundell's observation that there were no apparent injuries suggesting someone had strangled Birchmore with their hands. The notes stated there was "nothing that looks like a manual strangulation." Sundell also reportedly indicated nothing in her review contradicted the original medical examiner's findings. Those observations could become significant as Farwell's defense challenges the prosecution's case.

Article continues below advertisement

Defense Challenges Prosecutors Over Expert Testimony

Source: SANDRABIRCHMORE/FACEBOOK Farwell's defense claims prosecutors missed a key deadline to disclose expert testimony in the murder case.

Article continues below advertisement

Farwell's attorneys argue that prosecutors never formally designated Sundell as an expert witness, despite consulting her during the federal investigation. The defense claims the government's deadline for disclosing expert testimony expired approximately six months ago. Prosecutors instead retained Dr. William Smock, an emergency medicine physician, as their intended expert regarding Birchmore's cause and manner of death. According to the filing, the government did not request a written report from Sundell following her consultations. Her observations were instead documented in FBI notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Key Witness Expected to Testify November 3

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: STOUGHTON POLICE DEPARTMENT Dr. Zoe Sundell was subpoenaed by Farwell's defense as attorneys fight over what medical evidence jurors can hear.