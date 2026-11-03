EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Demands Supreme Court Grant Him Special 'Presidential Immunity' in Desperate Attempt to Avoid Paying Author E. Jean Carroll $83Million for Defamation

As Radar previously reported, Carroll alleged Trump sexually abused her in a department store in the mid-1990s in her memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.

The 80-year-old subsequently slammed her and the tome, and accused her of lying about the alleged assault to "get publicity" and try to "sell" her book. That led to a federal defamation lawsuit that ended with Carroll winning more than $80million, a verdict Trump has spent years appealing.

In their latest appeal, Trump's lawyers argued that because he made his comments while serving his first term in office, he should get "presidential immunity."

His petition says the ruling against him is "the first case in our Nation’s history in which a court has imposed damages liability on a President for his conduct in office."