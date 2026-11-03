'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off Dramatic 30-Pound Weight Loss — as Husband Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'So Beyond Proud'

Baltierra took to Instagram on Sunday, November 1, to share some impressive before-and-after photos that showcased the Teen Mom star posing in a purple witch costume for Halloween over multiple years.

Catelynn Lowell has lost 30 pounds, and her husband Tyler Baltierra couldn't be prouder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Catelynn Lowell was all smiles in the family Halloween photo.

"She’s down 30lbs & I’m so beyond proud of her!" he added. "I love you babe @catelynnmtv & you’re always the most beautiful to me!"

"Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how beautiful my wife is!?" Baltierra captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, praising Lowell for her inspiring transformation.

"Congrats to her for her progress and congratulations to you for being a husband that loves her no matter what," one Instagram user wrote.

A second person said, "I love your love for each other! She is beautiful and CONGRATULATIONS on the 30lbs down. That's not easy. Keep it up!"

Someone else chimed in, "Once a baddie, always a baddie."