'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off Dramatic 30-Pound Weight Loss — as Husband Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'So Beyond Proud'
Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Catelynn Lowell has lost 30 pounds, and her husband Tyler Baltierra couldn't be prouder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baltierra took to Instagram on Sunday, November 1, to share some impressive before-and-after photos that showcased the Teen Mom star posing in a purple witch costume for Halloween over multiple years.
Tyler Baltierra Praises Wife Catelynn Lowell
"Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how beautiful my wife is!?" Baltierra captioned the post.
"She’s down 30lbs & I’m so beyond proud of her!" he added. "I love you babe @catelynnmtv & you’re always the most beautiful to me!"
Fans Congratulate Catelynn Lowell
Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, praising Lowell for her inspiring transformation.
"Congrats to her for her progress and congratulations to you for being a husband that loves her no matter what," one Instagram user wrote.
A second person said, "I love your love for each other! She is beautiful and CONGRATULATIONS on the 30lbs down. That's not easy. Keep it up!"
Someone else chimed in, "Once a baddie, always a baddie."
Catelynn Lowell Shut Down Body Shamers
While Lowell seems to be thriving following her recent weight loss, she's made her feelings about body shaming crystal clear.
In May, she took to TikTok to shut down haters making negative comments about her biological daughter Carly after the 17-year-old's prom photos surfaced online.
“So I saw recently that a certain page – pages – are stealing Carly’s pictures from prom,” she began at the time. “First of all, I don’t agree with it. I think it’s ridiculous. Second of all, why do grown adults feel the need to comment on children’s and minors’ bodies?”
Catelynn Lowell Defended Daughter Carly
“Saying that she looks like a skeleton, or she needs to eat cheeseburgers, or she’s too skinny. (My daughter) Nova gets the same crap. It’s disgusting – aren’t we grown here?” Lowell asked.
“Do you guys not realize that people can be skinny-shamed? It’s not just, like, a fat thing. Skinny people can be shamed too, and it’s horrible," she concluded.
Lowell first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009, when she gave birth to Carly. Later that year, the pair appeared on Teen Mom, which documented the emotional journey of her adoption.