EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's $109M Estate Bombshell — Daughter Paris Demands Executor's Pay Be Slashed After Alleged Court Order Violation
Oct. 29 2026, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has launched a fresh legal attack against the executor controlling her late father's multimillion-dollar estate, demanding his compensation be slashed amid allegations of missed court deadlines and more than $109 million in payments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Paris filed a motion accusing estate executor John Branca of violating an April 24, 2026, court order requiring updated financial accountings, while seeking approval of approximately $109.2 million in combined compensation for himself, his late co-executor John McClain, and the Ziffren law firm.
Paris Jackson Demands Executor's Pay Be Slashed
In the October 23 filing, Paris asks a Los Angeles court to reduce the co-executors' compensation from 15 percent to 10 percent of the estate's gross entertainment-related income for 2023, 2024, and subsequent years until complete and accurate 2026 accounting records are submitted.
Her attorneys argue the reduction is necessary after repeated failures to provide timely financial disclosures.
"Paris respectfully submits that the gap between Executor's level of compensation and his persistent incompetence is intolerable," the filing states. The motion alleges Branca failed to meet a September 15 deadline, which was subsequently extended to September 30.
Although financial documents were submitted around the extended deadline, Paris claims they remained incomplete.
$109Million Compensation Under Fire
The filing alleges the executor is seeking approval of approximately $109,219,648.27 in combined compensation covering two years.
Paris's attorneys further claim that $90,944,957 in executor compensation had already left the estate before receiving court approval.
The documents also identify an alleged $972,442.24 discrepancy between listed compensation entries and a reported subtotal in the estate's 2024 accounting. Her lawyers argue the financial irregularities raise additional questions about transparency.
The motion states that the executor's incomplete submissions leave beneficiaries unable to verify certain financial figures used to calculate compensation.
Jackson Siblings' Years-Long Fight
The dispute stretches back years.
According to the motion, Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi Jackson, raised concerns about delayed estate accountings as early as March 2018. Their attorneys previously requested faster reporting schedules to provide beneficiaries with more current financial information.
The latest filing alleges those concerns have persisted despite repeated objections and judicial intervention.
Paris' lawyers claim the executor has forced her to spend additional time and personal resources pursuing basic financial disclosures. They accuse him of a "relentless refusal to fulfill his reporting obligations to the Court and the beneficiaries."
Court Showdown Scheduled for December
Paris is asking the court to invoke California Probate Code Section 12205, which permits reductions in executor compensation under specified circumstances involving delays in estate administration. Her legal team is also seeking reimbursement of attorneys' fees and costs.
A hearing is scheduled for December 4, 2026, before judicial referee Mitchell Beckloff. The court has not ruled on Paris's latest request, and the allegations remain contested claims presented in her motion.
If granted, the proposed reduction would reverse a compensation increase approved in 2021, potentially affecting future estate earnings as the Jackson family's financial dispute continues.