EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's $109M Estate Bombshell — Daughter Paris Demands Executor's Pay Be Slashed After Alleged Court Order Violation

In the October 23 filing, Paris asks a Los Angeles court to reduce the co-executors' compensation from 15 percent to 10 percent of the estate's gross entertainment-related income for 2023, 2024, and subsequent years until complete and accurate 2026 accounting records are submitted.

Her attorneys argue the reduction is necessary after repeated failures to provide timely financial disclosures.

"Paris respectfully submits that the gap between Executor's level of compensation and his persistent incompetence is intolerable," the filing states. The motion alleges Branca failed to meet a September 15 deadline, which was subsequently extended to September 30.

Although financial documents were submitted around the extended deadline, Paris claims they remained incomplete.