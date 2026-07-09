EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Orders Her Siblings to Beat It — Rift Between Michael Jackson's Kids Deepens in War Over $789Million Estate
July 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson's relentless court battle to control her legendary father's $789 million estate is tearing apart her relationship with brothers Prince [Jackson] and Bigi [Jackson], with the once tight-knit siblings barely speaking to one another, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The family feud erupted in earnest after Paris' recent stunning legal victory in which Michael Jackson's headstrong 28-year-old daughter clawed back $625,000 in bonus payments from a squad of lawyers representing the King of Pop's massive estate.
Lawyers Replace Family Talks
Prince and Bigi – who joined Paris on a February filing involving the lawsuit – "believe this stopped being about protecting Michael's legacy a long time ago," a family insider told RadarOnline.com. "They see it as a fight for control, and they're exhausted by it."
Now the siblings rarely speak, and when they do, a lawyer is present. "They're not sitting down and talking things through anymore," the insider said.
"Everything goes through lawyers, advisors and representatives. It's completely transactional – and incredibly sad."
As RadarOnline.com reported, tension between the Billie Jean singer's children began brewing shortly before the release of the phenomenally successful biopic Michael, which was coproduced by Prince, 29, and estate executors John Branca, 75, and John McClain (who died at age 71 in May).
Biopic Success Fuels Family Feud
The film has passed Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing music biopic ever, reaching over $911million.
Before its release, Paris ripped the movie, posting on social media last August: "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/ didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life."
Paris has been engaged in a bare-knuckle court brawl, blasting the estate over the generous bonus payments to the lawyers and demanding a timely accounting of her father's estate's financial records. The estate executors vehemently denied wrongdoing.
Paris Defends Father's Legacy
Paris' reps told RadarOnline.com she is fighting tooth and nail to protect her father's legacy, which they claim is not to be used as a "slush fund" by Branca.
Branca's team has insisted the once-struggling estate is financially now in the black – accumulating more than $3billion in cash since Michael died at age 50 in 2009 from an overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol.
Financial records released in the legal scrum show in 2022, Paris pocketed $3.2 million from the estate, while Prince received $3.1million and Bigi, 24, got close to $1million.