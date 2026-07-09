EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Orders Her Siblings to Beat It — Rift Between Michael Jackson's Kids Deepens in War Over $789Million Estate

Prince and Bigi – who joined Paris on a February filing involving the lawsuit – "believe this stopped being about protecting Michael's legacy a long time ago," a family insider told RadarOnline.com. "They see it as a fight for control, and they're exhausted by it."

Now the siblings rarely speak, and when they do, a lawyer is present. "They're not sitting down and talking things through anymore," the insider said.

"Everything goes through lawyers, advisors and representatives. It's completely transactional – and incredibly sad."

As RadarOnline.com reported, tension between the Billie Jean singer's children began brewing shortly before the release of the phenomenally successful biopic Michael, which was coproduced by Prince, 29, and estate executors John Branca, 75, and John McClain (who died at age 71 in May).