EXCLUSIVE: Battle Over Wacko's Estate Gets Bad — Radar Rips Lid Off Battle for Michael Jackson's $798M Fortune as His Daughter Paris Goes on Warpath

"From the first day Paris dared to raise an objection, Executors have used her father's money to attack her in the media," the folk singer's filing says.

"Most recently, Executors put out the above-noted sexist comment that Paris was seen 'strutting,' and further patronized Paris by describing themselves as the 'grown-ups,' in contrast to a 28-year-old woman and her adult siblings.

"At nearly every hearing ... Executors try to avoid the merits by characterizing Paris's concerns as lawyer-driven or in service of some purported desire for media attention. Neither is true. This litigation is painful for Paris. It is a distraction from her own life and her own career."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paris has claimed Branca and McClain are mismanaging the vast fortune and doling out big bonuses to attorneys fighting off a slew of lawsuits accusing Michael of sex abuse.