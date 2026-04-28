EXCLUSIVE: Battle Over Wacko's Estate Gets Bad — Radar Rips Lid Off Battle for Michael Jackson's $798M Fortune as His Daughter Paris Goes on Warpath
April 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The bitter war over Michael Jackson's $789million fortune just went nuclear, with the King of Pop's daughter accusing estate administrators of using her late father's dough to personally attack and bully her for simply demanding a timely accounting of her inheritance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the fireworks exploded when Paris Jackson filed documents alleging executors John Branca and John McClain have mocked her in the media – specifically citing a reference allegedly attributed to one of their lawyers, which describes the scion "strutting" into a March 11 Los Angeles Superior Court hearing.
Paris Accuses Executors of Smear Campaign
"From the first day Paris dared to raise an objection, Executors have used her father's money to attack her in the media," the folk singer's filing says.
"Most recently, Executors put out the above-noted sexist comment that Paris was seen 'strutting,' and further patronized Paris by describing themselves as the 'grown-ups,' in contrast to a 28-year-old woman and her adult siblings.
"At nearly every hearing ... Executors try to avoid the merits by characterizing Paris's concerns as lawyer-driven or in service of some purported desire for media attention. Neither is true. This litigation is painful for Paris. It is a distraction from her own life and her own career."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paris has claimed Branca and McClain are mismanaging the vast fortune and doling out big bonuses to attorneys fighting off a slew of lawsuits accusing Michael of sex abuse.
Executors Defend Estate Against Paris Claims
During his lifetime, MJ repeatedly denied accusations alleging he'd molested children.
The executors have vehemently refuted Paris' allegations, insisting they've "transformed an estate mired in almost a billion dollars of debt into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse" since the singer died in 2009 at age 50 from an accidental anesthetic overdose.
Attorney Jonathan Steinsapir, who represents the estate, maintained it has never given any "unauthorized" payments and is "meticulous and conscientious" with every decision made.
"It is shocking that Ms. Jackson, through her attorneys, have made these false and specious objections, considering she has and will continue to benefit substantially from the dedicated and tireless work of the executors of the estate," he added.
"Ms. Jackson has already received roughly $65million in benefits and stands to inherit many hundreds of millions more."
Millions Paid Out as Fears Grow
The bullying allegations come as newly released 2022 accounting records show Paris pocketed $3.2 million in benefits and received $91,000 for construction on her home, and that the estate paid $3.1million in bills generated by her brother Prince, 29, including his $25,000 tuition at Loyola Marymount University.
Their younger brother – 24-year-old Bigi, aka Blanket – got $939,000 in bills paid by the estate, while their ailing grandmother Katherine Jackson, 95, received about $1.6million to pay her expenses.
Despite the colossal cash flow, the famous clan is worried potential payouts in big-bucks sex abuse suits and other concerns could decimate the piggy bank and evaporate the hefty allowances of MJ's heirs, sources said.
Biopic Hopes Clash With Family Doubts
Sources said the estate is banking on anticipated money to be generated by Michael, the long-awaited biopic of the singer starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson.
But Paris, along with her aunt Janet Jackson, 59, has publicly criticized the film – even though it is expected to add $1billion to the family coffers.
Another source told RadarOnline.com: "Paris is excited for her cousin Jaafar and the whole cast – and she wishes everyone all the best. She's made that clear in public and in private conversations with her family."
Paris’ Legal Battle Burns Estate Cash
"Paris is playing a legal game that's costing the estate – and her – money because it's really her money," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"They're all making a lot of money off the estate. The executors are making a lot of money, the kids are making a lot of money, Katherine gets a lot of money. Paris and the kids don't pay any bills – the estate pays for everything.
"The estate has enough issues with the sexual abuse allegations, and now they've got to deal with a relentless Paris. It's like a self-inflicted gunshot wound."