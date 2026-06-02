Paris Jackson Saved Dad Michael After He 'Nearly Died' of a Drug Overdose in 2003, Former Bodyguard Reveals 

Jackson was weeks away from a series of comeback concerts at the O2 Arena in London and was in rehearsals the night he tragically passed away at the age of 50 – shocking millions of fans around the world – on June 25, 2009.

But in the months leading up to his death, Jackson spiraled through child abuse allegations and public criticisms, and suffered from insomnia.

Fiddes was charged with finding sleep aids for Jackson, often in the form of drowsy cough medicine. But the bodyguard said that while a normal dose of the medicine was just a few milligrams, Jackson would routinely go through two full bottles a night.

"I get to his hotel room, and it horrified me cuz he downed them," Fiddes recalled. "He like, downed them. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And then he got another one. Downed it."