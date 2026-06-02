Michael Jackson Would Down Two Bottles of Cough Syrup Each Night to Help Him Sleep, King of Pop's Former Bodyguard Reveals

Michael Jackson would routinely gulp down two full bottles of cough syrup to help him sleep, RadarOnline.com can report, which was way more than the small "recommended dosage" on the warning labels, according to his personal bodyguard.

When the syrup failed to help, the singer turned to what would end up being a lethal combination of propofol and benzodiazepine administered by his doctor, leading to his shocking death in 2009.