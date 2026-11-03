Trump's Midterm Gas Price Pledge Gets a Boost as Crude Falls Below $95 Despite Fresh Iran Strikes

Donald Trump's hopes of getting relief from high gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections faced a fresh challenge after U.S. forces struck Iran's Qeshm Island, raising concerns about further disruptions to global oil supplies.

Oil prices had plunged more than 7% on Monday, November 2, as investors responded to signs of progress in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

However, reports of the U.S. military operation near the Strait of Hormuz brought renewed uncertainty to the market on Election Day, November 3.

The latest developments came as Trump faced pressure over fuel costs, with gasoline prices remaining significantly higher than they were a year earlier.