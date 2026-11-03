Intelligence Rift Deepens Under Trump as CIA Stops Co-Authoring Reports — Leaving Iran War Assessments in Question

An intelligence rift is growing under President Donald Trump as the CIA has stopped co-authoring key assessments with the National Intelligence Council, raising concerns about whether U.S. officials are receiving a complete picture of the war in Iran.

A Reuters investigation published November 3, based on interviews with eight current and former officials and people briefed on the matter, found that intelligence sharing with Congress and across federal agencies has slowed and, at times, temporarily stopped during Trump's second term.

The disruption comes as the administration considers its next steps in the Iran conflict. U.S. forces also carried out limited strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, November 2, ahead of Election Day.