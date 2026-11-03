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Home > True Crime > crime

Kentucky Retirement Home Caregiver, 41, Arrested After Allegedly Recording Man, 92, Suffocating His Wife Instead of Intervening

The caregiver was identified as Terrence Gabie and the 92-year-old man was Bert Morris.
Source: LMPD

The caregiver was identified as Terrence Gabie and the 92-year-old man was Bert Morris.

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Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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A Kentucky caregiver for senior adults was arrested after allegedly recording a patient suffocating his wife without intervening, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Oct. 28, Louisville Metro Police responded to StoryPoint Brownsboro retirement home regarding a "domestic violence incident." 92-year-old resident Bert Morris was accused of attempting to suffocate his wife by pinching her nose and placing a bag over her head.

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Caregiver Filmed Attack Instead of Rescuing Victim

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Another staff member was able to intervene during the incident.
Source: UNSPLASH

Another staff member was able to intervene during the incident.

The caregiver, 42-year-old Terrence Gabie, who was hired to care for the victim, allegedly watched the attack occur, but instead of rescuing her, he took out his phone and filmed the attack, per reports.

She was only saved when another staff member walked by and intervened.

The elderly woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital. As of October 30, her condition is unclear.

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Man Said His Wife 'Needed to Die'

The victim's caregiver allegedly failed to help her despite being there.
Source: LMPD

The victim's caregiver allegedly failed to help her despite being there.

Her husband, 92-year-old Morris, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and attempted murder. Per police documents, when he was later interrogated by investigators, he said his wife "needed to die."

It is unknown if the suspect has a history of domestic violence or age-related cognitive decline.

42-year-old Gabie was also detained and charged with knowing an elder adult was being abused or neglected yet not assisting.

"(Gabie) failed to provide aid or assistance to the victim at this time, knowing the victim was in danger," a citation by the Louisville Metro Police reads, per WHAS.

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Lowered Bond for 92-Year-Old Suspect

Morris was charged with attempted murder.
Source: LMPD

Morris was charged with attempted murder.

Morris appeared in court October 29 and pled not guilty to his charges. The judge set his bond, which was previously at $250,000, to $150,000.

The 92-year-old will be back in court November 6.

Additionally, Gabie appeared in court that same day and also pled not guilty. The judge set his bond at $10,000 and he was released.

He will also appear in court again November 6.

"While we are unable to comment on specific details at this time, the safety, well-being, and peace of mind of our residents remain our highest priority and at the heart of everything we do," StoryPoint Brownsboro, where the senior adults live, wrote in a statement to WHAS.

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Reality of Elder Domestic Violence

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Elder domestic violence is underreported.
Source: UNSPLASH

Elder domestic violence is underreported.

It is unclear how often intimate partner violence between seniors happens, as it is underreported.

Per the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "abuse in later life occurs more often than people realize, and studies have consistently shown that domestic violence makes up a large share of these cases."

Yet it can be difficult for elder abused women to receive help, "partly because many services… focus on meeting the needs of younger women and their children."

Sources like the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 are there for victims of all ages.

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