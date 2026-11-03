Kentucky Retirement Home Caregiver, 41, Arrested After Allegedly Recording Man, 92, Suffocating His Wife Instead of Intervening

On Oct. 28, Louisville Metro Police responded to StoryPoint Brownsboro retirement home regarding a "domestic violence incident." 92-year-old resident Bert Morris was accused of attempting to suffocate his wife by pinching her nose and placing a bag over her head.

A Kentucky caregiver for senior adults was arrested after allegedly recording a patient suffocating his wife without intervening, RadarOnline.com can report.

Another staff member was able to intervene during the incident.

The elderly woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital. As of October 30, her condition is unclear.

She was only saved when another staff member walked by and intervened.

The caregiver, 42-year-old Terrence Gabie, who was hired to care for the victim, allegedly watched the attack occur, but instead of rescuing her, he took out his phone and filmed the attack, per reports.

The victim's caregiver allegedly failed to help her despite being there.

"(Gabie) failed to provide aid or assistance to the victim at this time, knowing the victim was in danger," a citation by the Louisville Metro Police reads, per WHAS.

42-year-old Gabie was also detained and charged with knowing an elder adult was being abused or neglected yet not assisting.

It is unknown if the suspect has a history of domestic violence or age-related cognitive decline.

Her husband, 92-year-old Morris, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and attempted murder. Per police documents, when he was later interrogated by investigators, he said his wife "needed to die."

Morris appeared in court October 29 and pled not guilty to his charges. The judge set his bond, which was previously at $250,000, to $150,000.

The 92-year-old will be back in court November 6.

Additionally, Gabie appeared in court that same day and also pled not guilty. The judge set his bond at $10,000 and he was released.

He will also appear in court again November 6.

"While we are unable to comment on specific details at this time, the safety, well-being, and peace of mind of our residents remain our highest priority and at the heart of everything we do," StoryPoint Brownsboro, where the senior adults live, wrote in a statement to WHAS.