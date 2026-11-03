'We Could Play It Just as Well': Trump Offers Eerie Threat to Democrats If Rival Party 'Impeaches Everybody' Following Possible Midterms Win

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky plans to bring articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the House floor during the post-midterm lame-duck session. He intends to introduce the resolution during the week of November 9 and classify it as a “question of the privileges of the House.”

If the parliamentarian agrees, Speaker Mike Johnson would have two days to schedule a vote on the resolution itself or a motion to table it.

Massie is expected to introduce the same eight articles he previously read on the House floor.

The allegations include claims that Hegseth acted illegally during a U.S. military operation against fishing boats in the eastern Pacific and violated the 1973 War Powers Resolution by failing to seek congressional authorization for the war in Iran.

Massie told Roll Call, “I give it better than a 50 percent chance of passing.”

He expects all Democrats to support it and believes some Republicans may break ranks during the lame-duck period.