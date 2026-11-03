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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'We Could Play It Just as Well': Trump Offers Eerie Threat to Democrats If Rival Party 'Impeaches Everybody' Following Possible Midterms Win

President Donald Trump warned House Democrats against pursuing impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump warned House Democrats against pursuing impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump appeared to caution House Democrats against pursuing impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials if they regain control of the chamber after the midterms.

Meanwhile, a Republican congressman prepares to force a floor vote on the issue, RadarOnline can report.

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Trump Defends Hegseth

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President Trump criticized Democrats for talking about impeaching officials.
Source: MEGA

President Trump criticized Democrats for talking about impeaching officials.

“I think it’s terrible. All they do is they talk about impeaching everybody," Trump told The Washington Examiner. “I mean, honestly, if we wanted to play that game, we could play it just as well.”

Trump also directly defended Hegseth, claiming he was doing a "great job" as Defense Secretary.

"He’s a great warrior," he added. "I think he’s the best at his job in many, many years, and a lot of people agree with him."

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Massie Plans Floor Vote

Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force a House floor vote on eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force a House floor vote on eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky plans to bring articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the House floor during the post-midterm lame-duck session. He intends to introduce the resolution during the week of November 9 and classify it as a “question of the privileges of the House.”

If the parliamentarian agrees, Speaker Mike Johnson would have two days to schedule a vote on the resolution itself or a motion to table it.

Massie is expected to introduce the same eight articles he previously read on the House floor.

The allegations include claims that Hegseth acted illegally during a U.S. military operation against fishing boats in the eastern Pacific and violated the 1973 War Powers Resolution by failing to seek congressional authorization for the war in Iran.

Massie told Roll Call, “I give it better than a 50 percent chance of passing.”

He expects all Democrats to support it and believes some Republicans may break ranks during the lame-duck period.

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Senate Appointment Speculation Ahead of Midterms

Hegseth is reportedly exploring a potential appointment to the U.S. Senate in Tennessee.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is reportedly exploring a potential appointment to the U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

According to Puck News, Hegseth is exploring a possible appointment to the U.S. Senate in Tennessee if Sen. Marsha Blackburn wins the state’s gubernatorial race.

Puck reported that Hegseth is considering the move in part because he anticipates potentially facing impeachment.

He and his family have lived in Tennessee since 2022.

Democrats have also called for Hegseth’s ouster or resignation.

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Trump-backed candidate Darline Graham Nordone faces a tighter-than-expected Senate race.
Source: MEGA

Trump-backed candidate Darline Graham Nordone faces a tighter-than-expected Senate race.

Separately, following Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death, Trump endorsed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to fill his South Carolina Senate seat and has been actively campaigning for her to win against Democrat Annie Andrews.

However, Rep. Nancy Mace described the South Carolina Senate race as “a f---ing train wreck” and “a mess,” citing mixed public and private polling.

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