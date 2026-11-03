EXCLUSIVE: How Midterm Election Shake-Up Could Rock the Markets
Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
The US midterm elections could trigger a major shake-up across Wall Street, with a Democratic victory potentially boosting clean energy, housing and healthcare stocks while putting technology, defense and cryptocurrency companies under increased political scrutiny.
RadarOnline.com can reveal corporate America is preparing for a possible shift in power in Washington as voters head to the polls.
Midterm Shake-Up Could Rock Markets
Experts told us a change in congressional control could reshape investment priorities, influence government spending and determine how closely major industries are scrutinized by lawmakers.
Investors are already assessing which companies stand to benefit – and which could face fresh challenges.
Prediction market Polymarket has put the chances of a Democratic sweep at 72%, while the probability of Republicans retaining the Senate and Democrats taking the House stood at 23%.
The likelihood of Republicans holding both chambers was just 6%.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll also found Donald Trump's approval rating had fallen to a career low amid concerns about the cost of living and the war with Iran.
Even without a complete Democratic victory, a divided Congress could give the party greater influence over investigations and government funding, although Trump would retain his presidential veto.
Clean Energy and Housing in Focus
Clean energy companies could emerge among the biggest beneficiaries of a Democratic victory. Analysts tell us a stronger commitment to renewable energy would potentially benefit solar businesses First Solar, Sunrun and Enphase Energy, alongside clean-power developer NextEra Energy.
Democrats previously backed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, which allocated hundreds of billions of dollars towards climate and energy security initiatives, including tax incentives for renewable energy, nuclear power and electric vehicles.
Automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis could face renewed pressure if Democrats challenge the Trump administration's attempts to loosen emissions regulations.
Housing companies could also gain from a change in congressional control.
Analysts at UBS have suggested Democrats could pursue additional affordability measures, including restrictions on large institutional landlords, although any proposals would remain vulnerable to a presidential veto.
AI and Defense Face New Scrutiny
However, artificial intelligence and data center companies could find themselves facing tougher questions.
A Democratic-controlled Congress would be more likely to investigate the potential dangers of AI, with technology executives potentially compelled to testify or provide documents relating to harmful AI-agent behaviour.
Data storage businesses including Micron Technology, SanDisk and Seagate could face pressure if lawmakers push for tighter regulation. Companies involved in semiconductor equipment, electricity supply and data center construction could also be affected by any slowdown in investment.
Voters in at least 10 states could consider measures introducing additional restrictions, permitting requirements, or pauses on data center developments.
Healthcare presents a more complicated picture. Greater scrutiny of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage could weigh on insurers, while additional government spending could create opportunities for other parts of the industry.
Magdalena Ocampo, a market strategist at Principal Asset Management, said: "A Democratic sweep could create greater momentum behind measures targeting healthcare costs, consumer fees, prescription drug pricing and areas perceived to contribute to affordability concerns."
Defense companies could also face greater congressional scrutiny, particularly over military spending and the funding of major weapons contracts.
Although defense stocks initially rallied after Trump proposed increasing the military budget to $1.5trillion, they have since surrendered most of those gains.
However, the ongoing Iran conflict continues to support demand for weapons, with contractors RTX and Northrop Grumman reporting record backlogs.
Banks and Crypto Could Face Hurdles
Banks could experience a slower pace of regulatory easing if Democrats gain control. Morgan Stanley analysts believe additional oversight could delay changes, although they do not expect it to derail the wider process.
Cryptocurrency companies could face another challenge, with a Democratic-controlled Senate potentially making it harder to revive the stalled Clarity Act.
Democrats are also said to be preparing investigations into cryptocurrency businesses linked to Trump and his family over potential conflicts of interest, raising the prospect of further legal and reputational risks for companies operating in the sector.