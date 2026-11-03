EXCLUSIVE: How Midterm Election Shake-Up Could Rock the Markets

Experts told us a change in congressional control could reshape investment priorities, influence government spending and determine how closely major industries are scrutinized by lawmakers.

Investors are already assessing which companies stand to benefit – and which could face fresh challenges.

Prediction market Polymarket has put the chances of a Democratic sweep at 72%, while the probability of Republicans retaining the Senate and Democrats taking the House stood at 23%.

The likelihood of Republicans holding both chambers was just 6%.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll also found Donald Trump's approval rating had fallen to a career low amid concerns about the cost of living and the war with Iran.

Even without a complete Democratic victory, a divided Congress could give the party greater influence over investigations and government funding, although Trump would retain his presidential veto.