Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Midterm Election Shake-Up Could Rock the Markets

Photo of US election tally polls
Source: Unsplash.com

US midterms could reshape markets as political shifts impact investor sentiment.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The US midterm elections could trigger a major shake-up across Wall Street, with a Democratic victory potentially boosting clean energy, housing and healthcare stocks while putting technology, defense and cryptocurrency companies under increased political scrutiny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal corporate America is preparing for a possible shift in power in Washington as voters head to the polls.

Article continues below advertisement

Midterm Shake-Up Could Rock Markets

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Wall Street
Source: Unsplash.com

A Democratic midterm victory could reshape Wall Street investment priorities.

Experts told us a change in congressional control could reshape investment priorities, influence government spending and determine how closely major industries are scrutinized by lawmakers.

Investors are already assessing which companies stand to benefit – and which could face fresh challenges.

Prediction market Polymarket has put the chances of a Democratic sweep at 72%, while the probability of Republicans retaining the Senate and Democrats taking the House stood at 23%.

The likelihood of Republicans holding both chambers was just 6%.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll also found Donald Trump's approval rating had fallen to a career low amid concerns about the cost of living and the war with Iran.

Even without a complete Democratic victory, a divided Congress could give the party greater influence over investigations and government funding, although Trump would retain his presidential veto.

Article continues below advertisement

Clean Energy and Housing in Focus

Photo of clean energy
Source: Unsplash.com

Clean energy stocks could benefit if Democrats regain control of Congress.

Clean energy companies could emerge among the biggest beneficiaries of a Democratic victory. Analysts tell us a stronger commitment to renewable energy would potentially benefit solar businesses First Solar, Sunrun and Enphase Energy, alongside clean-power developer NextEra Energy.

Democrats previously backed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, which allocated hundreds of billions of dollars towards climate and energy security initiatives, including tax incentives for renewable energy, nuclear power and electric vehicles.

Automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis could face renewed pressure if Democrats challenge the Trump administration's attempts to loosen emissions regulations.

Housing companies could also gain from a change in congressional control.

Analysts at UBS have suggested Democrats could pursue additional affordability measures, including restrictions on large institutional landlords, although any proposals would remain vulnerable to a presidential veto.

Article continues below advertisement

AI and Defense Face New Scrutiny

Photo of AI center
Source: MEGA

A Democratic-controlled Congress would be more likely to investigate the potential dangers of AI.

However, artificial intelligence and data center companies could find themselves facing tougher questions.

A Democratic-controlled Congress would be more likely to investigate the potential dangers of AI, with technology executives potentially compelled to testify or provide documents relating to harmful AI-agent behaviour.

Data storage businesses including Micron Technology, SanDisk and Seagate could face pressure if lawmakers push for tighter regulation. Companies involved in semiconductor equipment, electricity supply and data center construction could also be affected by any slowdown in investment.

Voters in at least 10 states could consider measures introducing additional restrictions, permitting requirements, or pauses on data center developments.

Healthcare presents a more complicated picture. Greater scrutiny of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage could weigh on insurers, while additional government spending could create opportunities for other parts of the industry.

Magdalena Ocampo, a market strategist at Principal Asset Management, said: "A Democratic sweep could create greater momentum behind measures targeting healthcare costs, consumer fees, prescription drug pricing and areas perceived to contribute to affordability concerns."

Defense companies could also face greater congressional scrutiny, particularly over military spending and the funding of major weapons contracts.

Although defense stocks initially rallied after Trump proposed increasing the military budget to $1.5trillion, they have since surrendered most of those gains.

However, the ongoing Iran conflict continues to support demand for weapons, with contractors RTX and Northrop Grumman reporting record backlogs.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Rants About 'Killing Lots of People' in Bizarre Final Message to Voters — as Americans Head to Polls on Midterm Election Day

Photo of Pete Hegseth

'Dead Wrong': Pentagon Denies Report Pete Hegseth Tells Trump 'What He Wants to Hear' About Iran War

Banks and Crypto Could Face Hurdles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of a bitcoin
Source: MEGA

Cryptocurrency firms could face fresh investigations and legislative roadblocks.

Banks could experience a slower pace of regulatory easing if Democrats gain control. Morgan Stanley analysts believe additional oversight could delay changes, although they do not expect it to derail the wider process.

Cryptocurrency companies could face another challenge, with a Democratic-controlled Senate potentially making it harder to revive the stalled Clarity Act.

Democrats are also said to be preparing investigations into cryptocurrency businesses linked to Trump and his family over potential conflicts of interest, raising the prospect of further legal and reputational risks for companies operating in the sector.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.