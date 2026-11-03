Trump Rants About 'Killing Lots of People' in Bizarre Final Message to Voters — as Americans Head to Polls on Midterm Election Day
Nov. 3 2026, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump delivered a warning to Iran when pressed about what comes next after the midterm elections, noting that he's "not looking to kill lots of people," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president's answer came after it was revealed that the U.S. launched defensive strikes on Iranian targets despite Trump insisting that a deal with Tehran to end the war "could happen" after months of failed negotiations with the Islamic Regime.
'I'm Not Looking to Kill Lots of People'
Trump was in the process of making a last-minute pitch to voters during a Tuesday, November 3, appearance on Fox & Friends when Lawrence Jones asked, "So, Mr. President, we know we had to take this detour because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. It's been one of the greatest victories of this administration. What's going to happen after Election Day? What's the next move?"
"Well, we'll see. Look, I'm not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to. I’m not looking to do that,” he replied.
Trump also claimed the U.S. military had been keeping a close eye on an Iranian anti-aircraft facility for two months before launching a strike shortly after construction was completed, boasting that American forces hit the target "very nicely" last night.
'We're the Hottest Country in the World'
Trump may have been exhausted, making 30 campaign stops in 20 different states over the last few weeks in support of Republican candidates and crisscrossing the country nonstop.
When he initially talked over the phone to Fox, the tycoon began his final campaign pitch sounding unusually tired.
"We have to keep America great... we're the hottest country in the world; we're respected by everybody," he claimed, going on to cite the recent state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump went on to brag that Xi told him, "What you've done is amazing. The change, I've never seen anything like it."
Donald Trump Boasts About His Second Term Successes
Trump told viewers to vote GOP by highlighting successes, including a crackdown on illegal immigration, saying "millions and millions of people," including criminals and just-released prisoners, crossed the border under Biden.
"We got to the worst of the worst out," he added.
"Everyone respects us again. We have a great country," Trump boasted as he launched into a victory lap over his economic record, pointing out what he called "the biggest tax cuts in history," his no-tax-on-tips policy, and a surge in American manufacturing.
Donald Trump Blamed Barack Obama for Rise in Anti-Semitism
Trump did nearly all of the talking, bouncing from topic to topic in the nearly 30-minute interview.
He circled back numerous times to the topic of illegal immigration when asked about the rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S., claiming that under President Barack "Hussein" Obama, "tremendous numbers of people came in who hate Jewish people and that it's become pervasive."
"It's a terrible thing...you see rallies with hundreds of thousands of people, and they're largely from the Middle East," he claimed. "This was let in by Barack Hussein Obama. If you were Christian, you couldn't come in. If you happened to be Muslim, he'd let you in."