Trump Rants About 'Killing Lots of People' in Bizarre Final Message to Voters — as Americans Head to Polls on Midterm Election Day

Trump was in the process of making a last-minute pitch to voters during a Tuesday, November 3, appearance on Fox & Friends when Lawrence Jones asked, "So, Mr. President, we know we had to take this detour because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. It's been one of the greatest victories of this administration. What's going to happen after Election Day? What's the next move?"

"Well, we'll see. Look, I'm not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to. I’m not looking to do that,” he replied.

Trump also claimed the U.S. military had been keeping a close eye on an Iranian anti-aircraft facility for two months before launching a strike shortly after construction was completed, boasting that American forces hit the target "very nicely" last night.