'Dead Wrong': Pentagon Denies Report Pete Hegseth Tells Trump 'What He Wants to Hear' About Iran War

Parnell's statement was in response to a report released on Monday, November 2. The report suggested that some close to the President believe Hegseth hasn't been completely transparent with him about the conflict with Iran.

"Hegseth is not a popular figure in much of the White House," The Atlantic's Jon Lemire wrote.

"Some close to Trump suggested to us that the defense secretary has not been honest about the state of the war, which he consistently paints in rosy terms to keep Trump happy," he continued. "'Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,' said one of the outside advisers."