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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Dead Wrong': Pentagon Denies Report Pete Hegseth Tells Trump 'What He Wants to Hear' About Iran War

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Pentagon has addressed a recent report about Pete Hegseth.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth isn't holding any information back from Donald Trump when it comes to the Iran war, at least according to the Pentagon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders the full operational picture," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a recent statement, calling any suggestion otherwise “dead wrong.”

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Pentagon Defends Pete Hegseth

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The Pentagon released a statement in response to a new report about Pete Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

The Pentagon released a statement in response to a new report about Pete Hegseth.

Parnell's statement was in response to a report released on Monday, November 2. The report suggested that some close to the President believe Hegseth hasn't been completely transparent with him about the conflict with Iran.

"Hegseth is not a popular figure in much of the White House," The Atlantic's Jon Lemire wrote.

"Some close to Trump suggested to us that the defense secretary has not been honest about the state of the war, which he consistently paints in rosy terms to keep Trump happy," he continued. "'Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,' said one of the outside advisers."

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Trump Consulted Pals About Hegseth, Report Claims

A new report suggests Pete Hegseth hasn't been completely transparent with Trump about Iran.
Source: MEGA

A new report suggests Pete Hegseth hasn't been completely transparent with Trump about Iran.

Lemire went on to claim that Trump consulted friends about the performance of both Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

"Trump has also been questioning allies about the job performances of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, two outside advisers close to Trump told us," he reported.

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Trump 'Often Solicits Opinions' From Friends

Image of A new report suggests Trump consulted with friends about Pete Hegseth's performance.
Source: MEGA

A new report suggests Trump consulted with friends about Pete Hegseth's performance.

"Hegseth and Caine have been two of Trump’s key counselors on the war," Lemire added. "In its earliest stages, they were also among the most publicly optimistic about its prospects – although they haven’t held a press conference since May."

He concluded, "Trump often solicits opinions from a kitchen Cabinet of friends outside his administration before making any personnel moves."

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Pete Hegseth recently fired Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia for allegedly leaking confidential information.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth recently fired Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia for allegedly leaking confidential information.

News of the Pentagon's response to the report comes just a few days after Hegseth fired the U.S. Army’s chief planner, Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia.

Sylvia is accused of leaking confidential information about the wars in Iran and Ukraine amid a federal investigation.

According to reports, he failed three polygraph tests, and the case has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential legal action.

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