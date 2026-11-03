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Home > Top Stories Right > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts 'Embarrassing' Donald Trump for Fat-Shaming Reporter — and Says 'Craziest Thing' About Prez Is 'He Thinks He's Hot'

picture of Jimmy Kimmel and donald trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has hit out at Donald Trump's fat shaming remarks.

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Nov. 3 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel hit out at Donald Trump for fat-shaming a reporter during his midterms campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian used his opening monologue on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to slam the president for his remarks aimed at Reuters staffer Jacob Bogage.

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'It Was an Ugly Moment'

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picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's comments were criticized by Kimmel.

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The reporter asked Trump, 80, if the reason behind two canceled rallies was because he was sick of all the traveling he’s done ahead of the midterm elections.

Instead of answering, Trump called reporter Bogage "sick," then went after his appearance, saying: "Look at this dope. Look at this guy. He’s way out of shape. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like h---."

On his hit, late-night talk show, Kimmel dubbed Trump's rant "embarrassing."

"It was an ugly moment," he continued. "And you would think he’d want to move past that, especially given his own body type, but you would be incorrect to think that."

Instead, Trump posted a pic of the journalist on his Truth Social website, writing: "Reuters (One of the Worst!) Reporter. Put yourself in shape. You look like h---!"

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Trump 'Should Not Be Telling Anyone Else To Put Themselves In Shape'

picture of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel also quipped about first lady Melania Trump in monologue.

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Kimmel then issued a reality check for the commander-in-chief.

"First of all, no one says, 'Put yourself in shape,'" he added. "That sounds like something Melania yells at him when he eats French fries."

Then, he put a less than flattering image of the president on the screen.

"And also, that person you’re looking at right there should not be telling anyone else to put themselves in shape," he said. "There are so many craziest things about him, I think maybe the craziest thing about Donald Trump is he thinks he's hot. He does."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel slated Trump once again.

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'H-rny Donald Is My Least Favorite Donald'

picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kimmel also laid into Trump's comments surrounding Nicki Minaj.

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Kimmel's rant comes a week after he admitted to being "grossed out" by Trump’s inappropriate comments regarding Nicki Minaj's backside during a recent rally in Michigan.

"What do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj," he joked at the time.

"H-rny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them," he quipped.

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PICTURE OF NICKI MINAJ
Source: MEGA

Trump was dubbed a 'classless a--' on X for remark about Nicki Minaj.

Kimmel then criticized the media coverage of the incident, saying: "Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that?"

"How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying Nicki Minaj had a beautiful a--?" he continued. "Steve Doocy would have to eat the Bible on camera."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was blasted on social media for his comments about the rapper.

One user wrote, "This is your president, ladies and gentlemen," while another added: "This can't be real. His wife must be proud."

A third chimed in, "People get fired from jobs for saying these things," as a fourth commented: “This is f--king embarrassing."

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