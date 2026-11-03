Jimmy Kimmel Blasts 'Embarrassing' Donald Trump for Fat-Shaming Reporter — and Says 'Craziest Thing' About Prez Is 'He Thinks He's Hot'

The reporter asked Trump, 80, if the reason behind two canceled rallies was because he was sick of all the traveling he’s done ahead of the midterm elections.

Instead of answering, Trump called reporter Bogage "sick," then went after his appearance, saying: "Look at this dope. Look at this guy. He’s way out of shape. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like h---."

On his hit, late-night talk show, Kimmel dubbed Trump's rant "embarrassing."

"It was an ugly moment," he continued. "And you would think he’d want to move past that, especially given his own body type, but you would be incorrect to think that."

Instead, Trump posted a pic of the journalist on his Truth Social website, writing: "Reuters (One of the Worst!) Reporter. Put yourself in shape. You look like h---!"