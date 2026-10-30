'You Are Disgusting': Donald Trump Attacks Reporter's Looks After Being Questioned on If He's Skipping Kansas Rally Because He's 'Sick of Traveling'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump branded White House correspondent Jacob Bogage "disgusting" after the reporter asked why he had canceled a weekend campaign rally in Kansas, RadarOnline.com can report.
The confrontation occurred on Thursday, October 29 after Trump stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.
Trump to Reporter: 'You Are Sick'
Bogage asked whether the decision to skip Kansas had anything to do with being “sick of traveling” after weeks of midterm campaigning.
Trump appeared to interpret the question as an inquiry about his health.
When Bogage asked, "You're not going to Kansas. That's nothing to do with you being sick of traveling?"
"Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?” the 80-year-old responded.
Trump Calls Out Reporter's Appearance
After Bogage identified himself as a Reuters reporter, Trump criticized the publication.
"You are a sick guy. Reuters is terrible, by the way," he said. When Bogage explained, "Well, we just want to make sure you're doing well," Trump shifted focus to the reporter's physical appearance.
He called Bogage "way out of shape" and said, "You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like h-ll!"
Bogage is a Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. political and economic policy correspondent with Reuters, who has worked for The Washington Post, known for covering the White House, Congress, and economic policy.
His earlier reporting experience includes stints at the Columbia Missourian, Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune, Bethesda Magazine, and The Montgomery County Gazette.
Defense of the Rally Cancellation
Trump defended his decision to skip the Kansas event, saying he did not feel he needed to attend and planned to travel to Florida instead.
He claimed Republican Sen. Roger Marshall was doing well enough that the trip was unnecessary.
A CNN poll, however, showed Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton leading Marshall by four percentage points among likely Kansas voters.
The president insisted he was in good health, telling the reporter, "I feel perfect."
Small Moment, Big Reaction
The confrontation lasted less than two and a half minutes before Trump turned and walked away, even as reporters continued shouting questions.
Rapid Response 47 account on X, overseen by White House staff, responded to the moment and noted,@POTUS absolutely DESTROYS Fake News @jacobbogage."