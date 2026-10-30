'You Are Disgusting': Donald Trump Attacks Reporter's Looks After Being Questioned on If He's Skipping Kansas Rally Because He's 'Sick of Traveling'

Bogage asked whether the decision to skip Kansas had anything to do with being “sick of traveling” after weeks of midterm campaigning.

Trump appeared to interpret the question as an inquiry about his health.

When Bogage asked, "You're not going to Kansas. That's nothing to do with you being sick of traveling?"

"Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?” the 80-year-old responded.