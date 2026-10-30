Trump Suggests He Was 'Sent by Jesus' to Fix Obama's Policies in Bizarre Meme — as Poll Shows Support Among Christians Has Plunged

President Donald Trump reposted a meme suggesting Jesus sent him to reverse former President Barack Obama's policies, adding another religiously themed image to his social media feed as his approval among several Christian groups has declined.

The meme, originally shared by actor and conservative commentator Kevin Sorbo, shows Obama speaking with a Jesus-like figure among clouds and gold columns.

Obama says, "Trump is reversing all of my policies!" The robed figure responds, "You reversed all of mine, which is why I sent Trump." Trump reposted the image on Truth Social without adding his own commentary.

The post comes days before the November 3 midterm elections and follows earlier criticism of Trump's use of Christian imagery, including an April AI-generated image that appeared to depict him as Jesus.