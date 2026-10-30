Trump Suggests He Was 'Sent by Jesus' to Fix Obama's Policies in Bizarre Meme — as Poll Shows Support Among Christians Has Plunged
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump reposted a meme suggesting Jesus sent him to reverse former President Barack Obama's policies, adding another religiously themed image to his social media feed as his approval among several Christian groups has declined.
The meme, originally shared by actor and conservative commentator Kevin Sorbo, shows Obama speaking with a Jesus-like figure among clouds and gold columns.
Obama says, "Trump is reversing all of my policies!" The robed figure responds, "You reversed all of mine, which is why I sent Trump." Trump reposted the image on Truth Social without adding his own commentary.
The post comes days before the November 3 midterm elections and follows earlier criticism of Trump's use of Christian imagery, including an April AI-generated image that appeared to depict him as Jesus.
Social Media Reactions
The meme quickly drew criticism from some users online, including one who responded, "Hey, Kev, Jesus does not pass government policies." Another called Trump "mentally unfit."
Sorbo created and initially posted the image, not Trump. Trump's repost nevertheless put the message, including its suggestion that Jesus sent him, on the president's own social media account.
Trump has previously used religious imagery involving Obama. In 2019, he shared a meme depicting Jesus with suitcases that said, "Obama kicked me out; Trump invited me back," according to Forbes.
Meme Revives Questions About Religious Imagery
In April, Trump posted an AI-generated image showing himself in a white robe with his hand raised over a sick man.
The image was widely interpreted as portraying Trump in a Jesus-like role and drew criticism from some religious conservatives before Trump removed it roughly 13 hours later.
Trump later said he believed the picture showed him as a doctor working with the Red Cross. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better," he told reporters.
He also later reposted an image of Jesus embracing him and wrote that he thought it was "quite nice."
Trump-Obama Clash
The latest meme points to real policy differences between the two administrations. Obama agreed with a State Department decision in 2015 to deny a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.
Trump later approved the project in 2017, though the pipeline was ultimately canceled in 2021.
Obama also accepted the Paris Agreement in 2016. In 2017, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw, arguing the agreement placed unfair economic burdens on the country.
The meme turns those policy reversals into a religious joke, rather than establishing that Trump actually believes he was sent by Jesus.
Polls Show Declines Among Christian Voters
Trump's support among white evangelical Christians remains comparatively strong but has declined from earlier in his second term. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found support among white evangelicals fell from 77% in January 2025 to 63% in October 2026.
Pew Research Center found Trump's approval among white evangelical Protestants dropped from 78% in January-February 2025 to 58% in September-October 2026.
Approval among all Protestants fell from 58% to 39%, while approval among white Catholics declined from 59% to 39%.
White evangelical Protestants remain the only religious group Pew surveyed in which more respondents approve than disapprove of Trump's job performance, showing the decline has not erased his support among the group.