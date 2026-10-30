Thomas Markle's Mexico Storage Unit Allegedly Contained Child Abuse Images and Explicit Magazines — as Disturbing Discovery Is Reported to FBI

Markle Sr. denies any illegal activity and contends that any images found on his computers were "planted" by his enemies.

However, according to a report, a stash of child p-rnography was uncovered in a storage unit the 82-year-old rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Among the alleged inventory are books about pedophilia and magazines showing children being sexually abused. There are also said to be several photographs of naked Asian females of various ages.

There were also allegedly innocent mementos and photographs of his family, including his estranged daughter, Meghan. Witnesses say the entire collection has been brought to the attention of the FBI, which could be starting its own investigation into the former Hollywood lighting director.

Radar has reached out to the FBI for confirmation and comment.