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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle's Mexico Storage Unit Allegedly Contained Child Abuse Images and Explicit Magazines — as Disturbing Discovery Is Reported to FBI

A storage unit in Mexico owned by Thomas Markle Sr. was allegedly stocked with children's photos, magazines and more
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

A storage unit in Mexico owned by Thomas Markle Sr. was allegedly stocked with children's photos, magazines, and more.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Dozens of pictures of underage children, along with boxes of books about pedophilia and other objects, have reportedly been found inside a Mexican storage unit owned by Thomas Markle Sr., RadarOnline.com has learned.

Meghan Markle's father is now the subject of an international investigation after similar inappropriate images of children were reportedly found at his home in the Philippines.

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An Alleged Trove of Illegal Items Found in Thomas Markle Sr.'s Storage Locker

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Markle is under investigation on child pornography charges.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. is under investigation on child pornography charges.

Markle Sr. denies any illegal activity and contends that any images found on his computers were "planted" by his enemies.

However, according to a report, a stash of child p-rnography was uncovered in a storage unit the 82-year-old rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Among the alleged inventory are books about pedophilia and magazines showing children being sexually abused. There are also said to be several photographs of naked Asian females of various ages.

There were also allegedly innocent mementos and photographs of his family, including his estranged daughter, Meghan. Witnesses say the entire collection has been brought to the attention of the FBI, which could be starting its own investigation into the former Hollywood lighting director.

Radar has reached out to the FBI for confirmation and comment.

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Thomas Markle Sr. is the Subject of Global Investigations

The discovery was made inside a storage unit near his Mexican home.
Source: UNSPLASH

The discovery was made inside a storage unit near his Mexican home.

As Radar has reported, authorities across the globe have all launched investigations into Markle Sr. after his 60-year-old son claimed he found disturbing material and images at his father's home in the Philippines.

While the FBI has not officially joined the investigation, since the alleged graphic discoveries were made outside of U.S. soil, agents are ready to swoop in if a connection to America can be established.

"[Authorities] are looking into whether Thomas Markle Sr. ever traveled to the United States with that laptop or phone or any of the other problematic devices," explained Megyn Kelly on her self-titled podcast show.

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FBI Agents Reportedly Ready and Able

Markle has denied any accusations against him.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied any accusations against him.

Agents at the FBI's Tampa field office are reportedly working on the case and could be considering issuing a search warrant for Markle's American homes, per the former Fox News host.

"They can't storm his apartment based on stuff that was found in boxes in the basement of a Philippines storage facility or home, depending on who you ask," Kelly offered.

"But the FBI, trust me, if they have probable cause to believe this guy had child sexual abuse material on any device here in his Florida residence where he's staying right now... They are very open-minded to going down there, getting a warrant, and seizing it."

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Thomas Markle Sr. Pledges to 'Clear My Name'

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His estranged daughter, Meghan, has shared her frustrations with her father.
Source: MEGA

His estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, has shared her frustrations with her father.

Markle Sr. has admitted that he has traveled to the Philippines at least twice to have "s-x with prostitutes," but insisted during a two-hour interview that he is innocent of any underage charges and is prepared to cooperate with investigators.

"I have never had s-x with anyone under the age of 18," he declared, before adding, "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

He has previously denied possessing child sexual abuse images, describing the allegations against him as "sick" and "a bunch of lies," while maintaining that computers linked to the allegations were no longer in his possession after he left Mexico with his son in 2025.

"I will do whatever it takes to clear my name," Markle Sr. said from his current home at a rehab center in Florida. "I am not well enough to go to the Philippines, but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me."

He continued, "I have nothing to hide."

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