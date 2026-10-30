Cynthia Erivo Defends Close Friendship With Ariana Grande Amid Intense Scrutiny — as She Slams Critics for Being 'Psychologists From Their Couches'

During interviews and red carpets, they would cry together, hold hands, link arms, and sometimes touch each other's faces or fix each other's jewelry.

Additionally, fans noticed Erivo and Grande got matching flower tattoos on their hands.

"We always end up... we walk hand-in-hand very often. Like, if we're not walking hand-in-hand, we'll find each other somewhere," Erivo said in an interview at the time.

"I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic. I think we don't realize that how we communicate sometimes is by physical touch."