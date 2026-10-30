Cynthia Erivo Defends Close Friendship With Ariana Grande Amid Intense Scrutiny — as She Slams Critics for Being 'Psychologists From Their Couches'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Cynthia Erivo has responded to the intense scrutiny she and co-star Ariana Grande faced while promoting the Wicked films, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Many moments of the two from the promotional tour went viral.
Intimate Moments Spark Rumors
During interviews and red carpets, they would cry together, hold hands, link arms, and sometimes touch each other's faces or fix each other's jewelry.
Additionally, fans noticed Erivo and Grande got matching flower tattoos on their hands.
"We always end up... we walk hand-in-hand very often. Like, if we're not walking hand-in-hand, we'll find each other somewhere," Erivo said in an interview at the time.
"I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic. I think we don't realize that how we communicate sometimes is by physical touch."
Fan Speculation Over Close Bond
Yet many fans speculated the pair was in a romantic relationship due to their closeness.
Others thought something darker happened behind the scenes because they'd get overly emotional, while some simply thought they were "odd" or "creepy."
Erivo said in a recent interview the intense speculation was "interesting."
Cynthia Erivo Fires Back at 'Couch Psychologists'
"It was interesting that there were many people who had become psychologists from their couches," the actress told a publication.
"There was this weird sort of, what’s the word I'm looking for … annoyance … at the fact that two women could actually be friends. Like, why are they friends? Why are they connected? There must be something wrong with them."
She pointed out if they appeared emotionless with "dead" eyes, they would have received similar backlash.
The 39-year-old said she wished someone could share the "proper balance of emotions" one should portray.
Stepping Back From Spotlight
As Radar previously reported, due to the level of scrutiny the pair faced, they've chosen to keep their friendship out of the spotlight.
Additionally, they wanted to reclaim their identities as solo stars, instead of being known as a pair.
An insider claimed the Wicked press tour became "way bigger" than predicted, turning into a "massive online obsession" with Erivo and Grande's bond.
"They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen," the source continued, saying the internet scrutiny was "overwhelming" for the stars.