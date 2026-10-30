EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Transferred Las Vegas Home Into Trust Just 11 Days After Sexual Assault Accuser Hired Pitbull Lawyers
Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Carrot Top quietly transferred his Las Vegas residence into a trust just 11 days after a man accusing him of sexual assault retained legal counsel, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to property records obtained and reviewed by Radar, the entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, signed a deed on May 20, 2025, transferring his interest in a Las Vegas residence to the trustee of the FLANEV TRUST.
Carrot Top's Las Vegas Home Quietly Moved Into Trust
The transaction came less than two weeks after Zachary DeFazio signed a legal representation agreement with Orlando-based NeJame Law concerning allegations of sexual assault against Thompson in Winter Park, Florida.
The four-page Nevada deed, recorded with the Clark County Recorder's Office on May 20, identifies Thompson as the grantor and the trustee of FLANEV TRUST as the recipient of his property interest.
An accompanying Nevada Declaration of Value lists the property's transfer value as $0 and claims an exemption from real estate transfer taxes.
The paperwork describes the transaction as a transfer without consideration involving a trust.
However, the reported $0 transfer value does not mean the residence lacked market value. Additional property records reveal another significant real estate connection involving the same trust.
$5.3Million Florida Estate Tied to Same Trust
According to the Orange County Property Appraiser, FLANEV TRUST is also listed as the current owner of a lakefront residence in Winter Park, Florida.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property, built in 1950, sits on approximately 1.31 acres and features a swimming pool, spa, and boathouse. County records place its 2026 market valuation at a staggering $5,338,340.
Even more striking, the property's sales history identifies a May 20, 2025, transaction – the same date Thompson executed the Nevada deed. That Florida transaction is listed at just $100.
The underlying Florida deed has not yet been independently examined to establish the parties involved or the precise terms of the transfer.
Accuser Hired Lawyers Just 11 Days Before Transfer
The property timeline follows a May 9, 2025, legal agreement signed by DeFazio, retaining NeJame Law to investigate allegations against Thompson.
The seven-page agreement authorized attorneys to pursue a potential resolution and file litigation if warranted.
The document records DeFazio's allegations but does not establish that an assault occurred.
It also does not establish whether Thompson knew about the potential legal claims when he executed the Nevada transfer.
Property Transfers Raise Questions Over Timing
The timing of the transactions raises questions about why the properties were placed under the same named trust, a source told Radar.
Transferring real estate into a trust is a common, lawful estate-planning practice, and the available records do not establish fraudulent intent or an attempt to shield assets from potential creditors.
Whether the transactions were connected to DeFazio's allegations remains unknown.
The records nevertheless establish a striking chronology: an accuser retained attorneys, and 11 days later Thompson executed a documented Nevada property transfer, while Florida records identify a same-day transaction involving another residence now held by the same trust.