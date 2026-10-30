EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Transferred Las Vegas Home Into Trust Just 11 Days After Sexual Assault Accuser Hired Pitbull Lawyers

The transaction came less than two weeks after Zachary DeFazio signed a legal representation agreement with Orlando-based NeJame Law concerning allegations of sexual assault against Thompson in Winter Park, Florida.

The four-page Nevada deed, recorded with the Clark County Recorder's Office on May 20, identifies Thompson as the grantor and the trustee of FLANEV TRUST as the recipient of his property interest.

An accompanying Nevada Declaration of Value lists the property's transfer value as $0 and claims an exemption from real estate transfer taxes.

The paperwork describes the transaction as a transfer without consideration involving a trust.

However, the reported $0 transfer value does not mean the residence lacked market value. Additional property records reveal another significant real estate connection involving the same trust.