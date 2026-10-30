EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart 'Set to be Honored With Football Club Statue'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Patrick Stewart could be immortalized with a statue at his beloved Huddersfield Town football club following his death aged 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Trek and X-Men actor, who died Wednesday, October 29, at his Los Angeles home after suffering from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, was among Huddersfield's most famous and ardent supporters.
'Once A Terrier, Always A Terrier'
Born in nearby Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, Stewart followed the club from childhood and maintained his devotion throughout a Hollywood career spanning more than six decades.
Huddersfield Town paid an emotional tribute to the actor on social media, describing him as "a titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide."
The club said: "Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we're proud to have counted him as one of our own."
It concluded its tribute with the words: "Once a Terrier, always a Terrier."
A Huddersfield source noted: "Patrick wasn't simply a famous actor who happened to support Huddersfield Town. He was someone who carried the club and his Yorkshire roots with him wherever his career took him. There is a feeling that his extraordinary connection to the Terriers deserves something lasting, and a statue would be a fitting way of recognizing that loyalty.
"He achieved worldwide fame but never forgot where he came from. A permanent tribute at the football club would celebrate not just his remarkable career, but the pride he took in being one of Huddersfield's own, and there is already talk he is set to be honored with a statue at the home ground of Acuu Stadium.
Careful Considerations for a Permanent Memorial
"A statue would mean an enormous amount to people who grew up watching Patrick on television and in films, knowing that someone from their part of Yorkshire had become one of the world's most recognizable actors. But what made him particularly special to Huddersfield supporters was that he remained one of them."
The insider continued, "He never treated his connection to the club as a publicity exercise. It was genuine, deeply personal and something he cherished throughout his life. Honoring him at the ground would give generations of supporters a place to remember him.
"Any decision about a statue tribute would naturally need careful consideration, including where a memorial might stand and how it would reflect both his footballing passion and his extraordinary achievements. But the important thing is that whatever tribute is eventually chosen should capture the affection people felt for him and the pride he brought to the town.
"Patrick's death has been deeply upsetting for people who regarded him as much more than a Hollywood star. He represented everything that makes this community proud – determination, humility, loyalty and an enduring love for his hometown. He could have lived his entire life surrounded by the glamour of Hollywood and forgotten about Huddersfield, but he never did."
"The thought of future generations walking past a statue of him on their way to watch the Terriers is incredibly moving," the source said. "It would be a reminder that no matter how far someone travels in life, their roots can remain part of who they are, and this is why a permanent tribute to him is likely to be erected."
Family Statement and Tributes
Stewart, who supported the Terriers for decades, regularly celebrated his Yorkshire heritage despite achieving international fame.
His death was announced Thursday by his representative, who said the actor had experienced "a brief and poignant journey" with two forms of dementia.
A family statement said: "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all."
Stewart grew up in modest circumstances and developed an early interest in Shakespeare before attending Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.
He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and spent 16 years with the organization, establishing himself as a respected classical actor.
His international breakthrough came in 1987 when he began portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Stewart subsequently played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, appearing alongside Hugh Jackman, 58, who portrayed Wolverine.
Jackman said in the wake of Stewart's death: "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man."
William Shatner, 95, who played Captain James T. Kirk, also paid tribute.
He said: "Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him."
Dramatic Legacy and Charitable Advocacy
Stewart received two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and a knighthood for services to drama in 2010.
The Royal Shakespeare Company described him as "a colossus of both stage and screen and one of the finest classical Shakespearean actors of his generation."
Away from acting, Stewart supported survivors of domestic abuse, drawing on experiences from his childhood. He became a patron of Refuge and spoke publicly about violence within his family.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, and children Daniel and Sophie.