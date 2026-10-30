EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart 'Set to be Honored With Football Club Statue'

The Star Trek and X-Men actor, who died Wednesday, October 29, at his Los Angeles home after suffering from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, was among Huddersfield's most famous and ardent supporters.

Patrick Stewart could be immortalized with a statue at his beloved Huddersfield Town football club following his death aged 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Born in nearby Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, Stewart followed the club from childhood and maintained his devotion throughout a Hollywood career spanning more than six decades.

Huddersfield Town paid an emotional tribute to the actor on social media, describing him as "a titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide."

The club said: "Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we're proud to have counted him as one of our own."

It concluded its tribute with the words: "Once a Terrier, always a Terrier."

A Huddersfield source noted: "Patrick wasn't simply a famous actor who happened to support Huddersfield Town. He was someone who carried the club and his Yorkshire roots with him wherever his career took him. There is a feeling that his extraordinary connection to the Terriers deserves something lasting, and a statue would be a fitting way of recognizing that loyalty.

"He achieved worldwide fame but never forgot where he came from. A permanent tribute at the football club would celebrate not just his remarkable career, but the pride he took in being one of Huddersfield's own, and there is already talk he is set to be honored with a statue at the home ground of Acuu Stadium.