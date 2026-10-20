Comedian Carrot Top Accused of 'Sexual Assault' in Explosive Police Report Filed in Florida — as Accuser Claims 'I Did Not Consent... He Took My Pants Off'

Carrot Top has been accused of r--- and attempted a--- penetration in a police report filed in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to the document filed with Winter Park Police Department on October 18, a man named Zachary DeFazio accused the 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, of performing o--- s-- on him without his consent. "I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h----," DeFazio told law enforcement in a three-page statement, obtained by Radar. "At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off." DeFazio also told cops Thompson recorded him engaging in sexual acts — which the comedian's former friend, Brian Evans, has claimed to have received.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Accuser Files Detailed Police Report

DeFazio detailed his encounters with the comedian in the police report.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the police report, the pair met on the popular gay dating app, Grindr, on March 21, 2021, and allegedly went on a "blind date." DeFazio said he agreed to a blind date before learning Thompson's identity. Upon arrival, DeFazio, who was 19 years old at the time, recognized the comedian. "He asked if I could go on a boat ride," DeFazio claimed, according to the police report. He told cops he was invited back to Thompson's home near several lakes. While on the boat, DeFazio claimed he continued to drink alcohol before being led to "a room connected to (Thompson's) room." The room, DeFazio speculated, was Thompson's "s-- room." In his statement to police, DeFazio alleged: "He began groping and kissing me. I did not know what to do, and I froze. "As it continued, I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h---y. He kept whining and begging, in a way I now see was manipulative. At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off. I complied, and I was very uncomfortable."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the police report, the pair met on the popular gay dating app, Grindr.

Article continues below advertisement

DeFazio described additional encounters with Thompson in the police report. On April 12, 2021, DeFazio said he "went on his boat and then to his friend's house for a while." Once again, they allegedly drank alcohol, and Thompson later allegedly became angry at DeFazio for a reason he did not remember. "I remember thinking it was because I was acting immature while I was drunk," DeFazio told police. He said he continued to drink, becoming "very intoxicated, more than (Thompson) was." He described himself as "in no condition to consent." He alleged the encounter then became sexual, detailing a graphic account of s--. The alleged victim recalled: "He told me I had nothing to worry about because he had more to lose than I did." He said Thompson pulled out his phone during the incident. DeFazio has requested police delete the video if they are able to find it.

Article continues below advertisement

DeFazio said he agreed to a blind date before learning Thompson's identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Accuser Explains Why He Wants to 'Pursue Justice'

Source: MEGA DeFazio said he omitted allegations he was not completely confident about.

Article continues below advertisement

He also detailed an alleged final incident, which he said occurred on October 8, 2021. DeFazio claimed he asked to bring a friend "as a deterrent" to Thompson's house. However, DeFazio's friend was later unable to come. Nonetheless, DeFazio allegedly drank alcohol with Thompson before the comedian allegedly "lowered his shorts" and "grabbed his crotch." DeFazio claimed he pushed Thompson off and laughed it off as a joke. DeFazio also told police: "After the boat, when we got back, my memory is very foggy. I remember some things, but I am uncomfortable putting them in this report because they are hard to remember, and I do not want my uncertainty to be used to question my credibility." He added: "I want to pursue justice not only for myself but also for others I believe have experienced something similar to what happened to me." A spokesperson for the entertainer declined to comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Previously Hospitalized

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas in September after an attempted suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson was hospitalized in Las Vegas in September after an attempted suicide, as Radar previously reported. He was rushed to a local hospital after the incident in the Las Vegas area. Just this past weekend, he broke his silence on the ordeal, saying: "I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks." "Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," the comedian added. "While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!" he concluded.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Previously Accused of Sending Explicit Videos

Source: MEGA His former friend alleged he did not know the long-term ramifications of settling the legal dispute.