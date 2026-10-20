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Comedian Carrot Top Accused of 'Sexual Assault' in Explosive Police Report Filed in Florida — as Accuser Claims 'I Did Not Consent... He Took My Pants Off'

A Carrot Top accuser came forward to the police.
Source: MEGA

A Carrot Top accuser came forward to the police.

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Oct. 20 2026, Updated 4:15 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top has been accused of r--- and attempted a--- penetration in a police report filed in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the document filed with Winter Park Police Department on October 18, a man named Zachary DeFazio accused the 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, of performing o--- s-- on him without his consent.

"I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h----," DeFazio told law enforcement in a three-page statement, obtained by Radar.

"At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off."

DeFazio also told cops Thompson recorded him engaging in sexual acts — which the comedian's former friend, Brian Evans, has claimed to have received.

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Carrot Top Accuser Files Detailed Police Report

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DeFazio detailed his encounters with the comedian in the police report.

DeFazio detailed his encounters with the comedian in the police report.

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According to the police report, the pair met on the popular gay dating app, Grindr, on March 21, 2021, and allegedly went on a "blind date."

DeFazio said he agreed to a blind date before learning Thompson's identity. Upon arrival, DeFazio, who was 19 years old at the time, recognized the comedian.

"He asked if I could go on a boat ride," DeFazio claimed, according to the police report.

He told cops he was invited back to Thompson's home near several lakes. While on the boat, DeFazio claimed he continued to drink alcohol before being led to "a room connected to (Thompson's) room."

The room, DeFazio speculated, was Thompson's "s-- room."

In his statement to police, DeFazio alleged: "He began groping and kissing me. I did not know what to do, and I froze.

"As it continued, I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h---y. He kept whining and begging, in a way I now see was manipulative. At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off. I complied, and I was very uncomfortable."

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According to the police report, the pair met on the popular gay dating app, Grindr.

According to the police report, the pair met on the popular gay dating app, Grindr.

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DeFazio described additional encounters with Thompson in the police report.

On April 12, 2021, DeFazio said he "went on his boat and then to his friend's house for a while." Once again, they allegedly drank alcohol, and Thompson later allegedly became angry at DeFazio for a reason he did not remember.

"I remember thinking it was because I was acting immature while I was drunk," DeFazio told police.

He said he continued to drink, becoming "very intoxicated, more than (Thompson) was."

He described himself as "in no condition to consent." He alleged the encounter then became sexual, detailing a graphic account of s--.

The alleged victim recalled: "He told me I had nothing to worry about because he had more to lose than I did."

He said Thompson pulled out his phone during the incident.

DeFazio has requested police delete the video if they are able to find it.

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DeFazio said he agreed to a blind date before learning Thompson's identity.

DeFazio said he agreed to a blind date before learning Thompson's identity.

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Accuser Explains Why He Wants to 'Pursue Justice'

A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

DeFazio said he omitted allegations he was not completely confident about.

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He also detailed an alleged final incident, which he said occurred on October 8, 2021.

DeFazio claimed he asked to bring a friend "as a deterrent" to Thompson's house. However, DeFazio's friend was later unable to come.

Nonetheless, DeFazio allegedly drank alcohol with Thompson before the comedian allegedly "lowered his shorts" and "grabbed his crotch."

DeFazio claimed he pushed Thompson off and laughed it off as a joke.

DeFazio also told police: "After the boat, when we got back, my memory is very foggy. I remember some things, but I am uncomfortable putting them in this report because they are hard to remember, and I do not want my uncertainty to be used to question my credibility."

He added: "I want to pursue justice not only for myself but also for others I believe have experienced something similar to what happened to me."

A spokesperson for the entertainer declined to comment.

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Carrot Top Previously Hospitalized

A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was hospitalized in Las Vegas in September after an attempted suicide.

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Thompson was hospitalized in Las Vegas in September after an attempted suicide, as Radar previously reported.

He was rushed to a local hospital after the incident in the Las Vegas area.

Just this past weekend, he broke his silence on the ordeal, saying: "I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks."

"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," the comedian added.

"While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!" he concluded.

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Carrot Top Previously Accused of Sending Explicit Videos

A photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

His former friend alleged he did not know the long-term ramifications of settling the legal dispute.

The police report also comes on the heels of additional allegations levied against Thompson.

Billboard-chart singer Brian Evans, a former friend of Thompson, refiled a lawsuit against Thompson referencing the alleged incident.

Evans alleged he received unsolicited video of Thompson and the young man, though he did not know the man's identity at the time, describing him as "significantly younger."

He alleged he was disturbed by the video and deleted it from his phone. However, it was preserved in his iCloud account.

Evans previously filed the lawsuit against Thompson, but they settled the matter out of court. But Evans has since claimed he would not have settled if he understood the long-term legal consequences.

Plus, according to Evans, Thompson allegedly discussed helping him with future entertainment projects, performances, and productions.

Evans alleged the settlement was later used by people who were not parties to the agreement in unrelated litigation, resulting in additional legal expenses, emotional distress, and reputational harm.

He is suing for declaratory judgment and rescission, fraudulent inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

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