Carrot Top Breaks Silence After Reported Suicide Attempt: 'I'm Truly Overwhelmed by the Outpouring of Love'

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, October 17, the entertainer expressed his gratitude for the messages and well wishes he has received since the September incident.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks," he wrote.

"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," the comedian added.

"While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!" he concluded.