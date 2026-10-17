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Carrot Top Breaks Silence After Reported Suicide Attempt: 'I'm Truly Overwhelmed by the Outpouring of Love'

image of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top thanked fans for their support in his first public statement since his reported suicide attempt.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top has broken his silence nearly a month after he was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian, 61, thanked supporters for standing by him during his recovery and announced his upcoming performance in Las Vegas.

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Carrot Top Thanks Fans for Their Support

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image of The entertainer was hospitalized in Las Vegas on September 18.
Source: MEGA

The entertainer was hospitalized in Las Vegas on September 18.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, October 17, the entertainer expressed his gratitude for the messages and well wishes he has received since the September incident.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks," he wrote.

"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know," the comedian added.

"While I haven't been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I've felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!" he concluded.

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Carrot Top Announces Return to Vegas Stage

image of The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is preparing to return to his Las Vegas residency.
Source: MEGA

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is preparing to return to his Las Vegas residency.

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, also revealed that he plans to return to performing on Monday, October 19, at 8 pm at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

The entertainer has headlined his long-running Las Vegas residency at the venue since 2005.

His September 18, 19, and 20 performances were canceled following reports of his hospitalization.

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Hospitalization and Recovery Details Revealed

image of His representative, Jami Schlicher, gave an update on his health while the comedian was hospitalized.
Source: MEGA

His representative, Jami Schlicher, gave an update on his health while the comedian was hospitalized.

After the comedian was hospitalized, his representative, Jami Schlicher, gave an update on his condition.

"Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own, and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him," Schlicher told TMZ.

He later added, "Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him."

"Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," she continued.

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Legal Dispute with Brian Evans

image of Carrot Top is also in a legal dispute with Brian Evans.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top is also in a legal dispute with Brian Evans.

The hospitalization came amid a legal dispute involving Thompson and former friend and opening act Brian Evans.

Evans made allegations involving an explicit video he claimed Thompson sent him and cited separate claims by Zachary DeFazio, who alleged Thompson provided him with alcohol when he was 19 and described an alleged sexual encounter.

Thompson's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, separately accused Evans of attempting to extort the comedian by threatening to release private material.

However, Evans has denied the extortion allegations.

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