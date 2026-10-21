EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Alleged Assault Victim Told Cops He Didn't Report Incidents Until Now Because 'A Millionaire and a Billionaire Have Intimidated Me'

According to a three-page statement obtained by Radar , Zachary DeFazio told the Winter Park Police Department in Florida that fear, emotional distress, and the alleged influence of wealthy individuals contributed to his hesitation to come forward about incidents involving Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.

Carrot Top 's alleged sexual assault victim has revealed why he waited nearly five years to report disturbing encounters with the Las Vegas comedian to police, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Zachary DeFazio claimed intimidation contributed to his delay in reporting the alleged incidents.

In the statement dated October 18, 2026, DeFazio described alleged encounters with Thompson on March 21, April 12, and October 8, 2021.

Explaining his fears about pursuing the allegations, DeFazio wrote: "A millionaire and a billionaire have intimidated me."

He added he was "not afraid of this process" but needed assistance navigating it. DeFazio also requested a victim advocate, explaining that pursuing the matter without support would create additional emotional strain.

"I know this process will be long and will cause me more stress than it already has," he wrote.

The statement does not identify the millionaire or billionaire referenced by DeFazio.