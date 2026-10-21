EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Alleged Assault Victim Told Cops He Didn't Report Incidents Until Now Because 'A Millionaire and a Billionaire Have Intimidated Me'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's alleged sexual assault victim has revealed why he waited nearly five years to report disturbing encounters with the Las Vegas comedian to police, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to a three-page statement obtained by Radar, Zachary DeFazio told the Winter Park Police Department in Florida that fear, emotional distress, and the alleged influence of wealthy individuals contributed to his hesitation to come forward about incidents involving Scott Thompson, better known as Carrot Top.
Accuser Claims He Was Intimidated
In the statement dated October 18, 2026, DeFazio described alleged encounters with Thompson on March 21, April 12, and October 8, 2021.
Explaining his fears about pursuing the allegations, DeFazio wrote: "A millionaire and a billionaire have intimidated me."
He added he was "not afraid of this process" but needed assistance navigating it. DeFazio also requested a victim advocate, explaining that pursuing the matter without support would create additional emotional strain.
"I know this process will be long and will cause me more stress than it already has," he wrote.
The statement does not identify the millionaire or billionaire referenced by DeFazio.
Why He Waited Years to Speak Out
DeFazio, who said he was 19 when the alleged incidents occurred, explained that he only began understanding what happened after receiving specialized therapy.
"I did not realize what happened to me at first," he wrote.
The complainant said he began seeing a therapist specializing in trauma and sexual exploitation in late 2023 or early 2024. He explained that treatment helped him process experiences he previously struggled to understand.
"I am now very clear to me," he wrote in the statement, before expressing his belief that his youth and lack of understanding contributed to the alleged circumstances.
DeFazio also acknowledged that his recollections were not perfect.
"Some small details, like times or dates, may be off," he stated, adding that remembering the alleged events continued to cause anxiety.
Disturbing Allegations Detailed to Police
DeFazio alleged that he first connected with Thompson through Grindr before meeting the entertainer in March 2021. He claimed an encounter at Thompson's home became sexual despite his objections.
In another alleged encounter the following month, DeFazio said he consumed alcohol and became heavily intoxicated. He claimed he was unable to consent to sexual activity.
DeFazio also alleged that an encounter was recorded on Thompson's phone and requested police assistance regarding the recording.
The allegations remain unproven.
The entertainer's rep declined to comment regarding the allegations.
$250,000 Settlement Before Police Report
The police statement follows a confidential settlement agreement between DeFazio and Thompson dated August 28, 2025, also obtained by Radar.
The agreement provided for a $250,000 payment to resolve disputed civil claims involving alleged sexual exploitation, emotional distress and furnishing alcohol to an underage person.
Crucially, the agreement expressly states that Thompson denied liability and that the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.
Despite the agreement, DeFazio subsequently submitted his statement to police, seeking assistance and expressing his desire to pursue justice.
"I want to pursue justice not only for myself but also for others I believe have experienced something similar to what happened to me," he wrote.