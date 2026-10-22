EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Claims Comedian 'Supplied Him With Alcohol Before Assaulting Him Without Consent' in New Video Statement

DeFazio's video confession matches his words on a police report he filed on October 18 with the Winter Park, Florida, Police Department.

According to the report, which Radar has obtained, DeFazio detailed three accusations of sexual assault and claims a video of him was taken without his consent after Thompson allegedly invited him back to his home.

"I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio claimed in the report.

After allegedly consuming several drinks and spending time on a boat on the lake, Thompson invited DeFazio into his home, the report alleged.

DeFazio "came to realize it was his s-- room," according to the report. He went on to describe being groped and kissed, but emphasized he "did not consent." He added, "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable."