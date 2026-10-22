EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Claims Comedian 'Supplied Him With Alcohol Before Assaulting Him Without Consent' in New Video Statement
Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
One of Carrot Top's most public sexual assault accusers claims the comedian gave him alcohol when he was underage to assault him without his consent, RadarOnline.com can report.
Accuser Zachary DeFazio claims the performer's act was all caught on camera.
Zachary DeFazio Claims Carrot Top 'Didn't Care' That He was Drunk
In a video exclusively obtained by Radar, DeFazio reveals he was just 19 years old when Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, allegedly messaged him on the dating app Grindr in 2021 and asked him out on a blind date, using a "much younger profile picture."
DeFazio, now 25, said that when he showed up for the date, he recognized the Chairman of the Board star instantly and found himself "in awe."
"I thought that he wanted to be my friend," DeFazio confessed.
Instead, however, DeFazio claims Thompson "took that naive, 19-year-old maturity and mindset and totally took advantage of it [and] brought my guard down by plying me with alcohol from bar to bar; on his boat; to his friend’s mansion."
He continued to claim the comic "would assault me without my consent in a state that you could not walk one foot in front of the other or even pass a DUI test."
"That is no condition to consent," DeFazio insisted, "And at times, I told him that I couldn’t perform [e-xually] or do anything because I was intoxicated," but "He didn't care."
Zachary DeFazio Has Filed a Police Report
DeFazio's video confession matches his words on a police report he filed on October 18 with the Winter Park, Florida, Police Department.
According to the report, which Radar has obtained, DeFazio detailed three accusations of sexual assault and claims a video of him was taken without his consent after Thompson allegedly invited him back to his home.
"I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio claimed in the report.
After allegedly consuming several drinks and spending time on a boat on the lake, Thompson invited DeFazio into his home, the report alleged.
DeFazio "came to realize it was his s-- room," according to the report. He went on to describe being groped and kissed, but emphasized he "did not consent." He added, "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable."
Zachary DeFazio Claims There is Video Evidence
Thompson's rep declined to comment on the allegations, but DeFazio claims there is video proof of their encounter and he wants it back.
"The video from April 12, 2021, was recorded on Scott's phone while he was with me," DeFazio told investigators.
He added: "You cannot really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it."
DeFazio also expressed concerns about the recording potentially being shared with others, raising the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.
Did Zachary DeFazio Agree to a Confidentiality Settlement with Carrot Top?
DeFazio's allegations come after he reportedly agreed to a confidential settlement agreement that paid him $250,000 in exchange for releasing Thompson and several associated parties from civil claims stemming from the allegations.
The settlement followed a July 7, 2025, legal demand submitted on DeFazio's behalf, according to the agreement. Both parties agreed to participate in confidential pre-suit mediation on August 28, 2025, to resolve the dispute without further litigation.
The agreement specified the $250,000 payment would be transferred to NeJame Law's trust account within 10 business days of execution.
The document does not independently establish whether the payment was completed.
Thompson and the other released parties expressly denied liability, with the agreement describing the payment as a compromise of disputed claims rather than an admission of wrongdoing.