Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sex Scandals
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Claims Comedian 'Supplied Him With Alcohol Before Assaulting Him Without Consent' in New Video Statement

Carrot Top's assault accuser claims the comedian supplied him with alcohol, despite being 19 at the time.
Source: MEGA; SUPPLIED

Carrot Top's assault accuser claims the comedian supplied him with alcohol, despite being 19 at the time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

One of Carrot Top's most public sexual assault accusers claims the comedian gave him alcohol when he was underage to assault him without his consent, RadarOnline.com can report.

Accuser Zachary DeFazio claims the performer's act was all caught on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary DeFazio Claims Carrot Top 'Didn't Care' That He was Drunk

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The comedian is facing at least two new accusations of s-xual assault.
Source: MEGA

The comedian is facing at least two new accusations of sexual assault.

In a video exclusively obtained by Radar, DeFazio reveals he was just 19 years old when Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, allegedly messaged him on the dating app Grindr in 2021 and asked him out on a blind date, using a "much younger profile picture."

DeFazio, now 25, said that when he showed up for the date, he recognized the Chairman of the Board star instantly and found himself "in awe."

"I thought that he wanted to be my friend," DeFazio confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: SUPPLIED

Instead, however, DeFazio claims Thompson "took that naive, 19-year-old maturity and mindset and totally took advantage of it [and] brought my guard down by plying me with alcohol from bar to bar; on his boat; to his friend’s mansion."

He continued to claim the comic "would assault me without my consent in a state that you could not walk one foot in front of the other or even pass a DUI test."

"That is no condition to consent," DeFazio insisted, "And at times, I told him that I couldn’t perform [e-xually] or do anything because I was intoxicated," but "He didn't care."

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary DeFazio Has Filed a Police Report

Zachary DeFazio claims there is a video recording of him and Thompson together.
Source: SUPPLIED; MEGA

Zachary DeFazio claims there is a video recording of him and the performer together.

DeFazio's video confession matches his words on a police report he filed on October 18 with the Winter Park, Florida, Police Department.

According to the report, which Radar has obtained, DeFazio detailed three accusations of sexual assault and claims a video of him was taken without his consent after Thompson allegedly invited him back to his home.

"I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio claimed in the report.

After allegedly consuming several drinks and spending time on a boat on the lake, Thompson invited DeFazio into his home, the report alleged.

DeFazio "came to realize it was his s-- room," according to the report. He went on to describe being groped and kissed, but emphasized he "did not consent." He added, "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable."

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary DeFazio Claims There is Video Evidence

DeFazio detailed alleged encounters with Carrot Top in a statement to Winter Park police.
Source: SUPPLIED

DeFazio detailed alleged encounters with Carrot Top in a statement to Winter Park police.

Thompson's rep declined to comment on the allegations, but DeFazio claims there is video proof of their encounter and he wants it back.

"The video from April 12, 2021, was recorded on Scott's phone while he was with me," DeFazio told investigators.

He added: "You cannot really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it."

DeFazio also expressed concerns about the recording potentially being shared with others, raising the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Sarah Palin, Shay Thomas and Ron Duguay

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay Final Pictures and Videos Revealed — Including Sarah Palin at His Bedside

Photo of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Palin's Tragic Boyfriend Ron Duguay Used Final Interview to Declare He Was 'Hitting Cancer Hard'

Did Zachary DeFazio Agree to a Confidentiality Settlement with Carrot Top?

Carrot Top allegedly agreed to a confidential settlement with DeFazio.
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top allegedly agreed to a confidential settlement with DeFazio.

DeFazio's allegations come after he reportedly agreed to a confidential settlement agreement that paid him $250,000 in exchange for releasing Thompson and several associated parties from civil claims stemming from the allegations.

The settlement followed a July 7, 2025, legal demand submitted on DeFazio's behalf, according to the agreement. Both parties agreed to participate in confidential pre-suit mediation on August 28, 2025, to resolve the dispute without further litigation.

The agreement specified the $250,000 payment would be transferred to NeJame Law's trust account within 10 business days of execution.

The document does not independently establish whether the payment was completed.

Thompson and the other released parties expressly denied liability, with the agreement describing the payment as a compromise of disputed claims rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.