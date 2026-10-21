EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Paid Alleged Assault Victim $250,000 Before He Reported Incidents to Cops — Inside the Secret Settlement

According to a confidential settlement agreement obtained by Radar , the entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, reached the agreement with Zachary DeFazio on August 28, 2025, following allegations of sexual exploitation , emotional distress, and furnishing alcohol to someone under 21.

Carrot Top agreed to pay a man who accused him of sexual misconduct a staggering $250,000 in a confidential settlement more than a year before the alleged victim reported the incidents to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The agreement called for DeFazio to receive $250,000 in exchange for releasing Thompson and several associated parties from civil claims stemming from the allegations.

The settlement followed a July 7, 2025, legal demand submitted on DeFazio's behalf, according to the agreement. Both parties agreed to participate in confidential pre-suit mediation on August 28, 2025, to resolve the dispute without further litigation.

The agreement specified the $250,000 payment would be transferred to NeJame Law's trust account within 10 business days of execution.

The document does not independently establish whether the payment was completed.

Thompson and the other released parties expressly denied liability, with the agreement describing the payment as a compromise of disputed claims rather than an admission of wrongdoing.