Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Paid Alleged Assault Victim $250,000 Before He Reported Incidents to Cops — Inside the Secret Settlement

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top agreed to a $250,000 confidential settlement with an alleged assault victim more than a year before the man reported his allegations to police.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carrot Top agreed to pay a man who accused him of sexual misconduct a staggering $250,000 in a confidential settlement more than a year before the alleged victim reported the incidents to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a confidential settlement agreement obtained by Radar, the entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, reached the agreement with Zachary DeFazio on August 28, 2025, following allegations of sexual exploitation, emotional distress, and furnishing alcohol to someone under 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the $250,000 Agreement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top agreed to a $250,000 settlement in August 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The agreement called for DeFazio to receive $250,000 in exchange for releasing Thompson and several associated parties from civil claims stemming from the allegations.

The settlement followed a July 7, 2025, legal demand submitted on DeFazio's behalf, according to the agreement. Both parties agreed to participate in confidential pre-suit mediation on August 28, 2025, to resolve the dispute without further litigation.

The agreement specified the $250,000 payment would be transferred to NeJame Law's trust account within 10 business days of execution.

The document does not independently establish whether the payment was completed.

Thompson and the other released parties expressly denied liability, with the agreement describing the payment as a compromise of disputed claims rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Strict Secrecy Terms Revealed

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

The agreement included confidentiality provisions covering the allegations and settlement.

Article continues below advertisement

The agreement also contained extensive confidentiality provisions designed to keep the settlement amount, underlying allegations, and negotiations private.

Under the terms, both parties agreed not to disclose those details except under specified circumstances, including certain legal proceedings. The document further required the parties to seek court protection if disclosure became necessary.

DeFazio also agreed to release Thompson, Carrot Top Inc., and several other individuals and entities from claims connected to the dispute. Among those identified in the agreement were MGM/Luxor/Rampart entities and Morgan & Morgan.

Article continues below advertisement

Agreement Restricted Future Claims

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

The settlement also contained restrictions on future complaints.

Article continues below advertisement

One particularly notable provision addressed DeFazio's ability to pursue additional complaints.

Paragraph six stated that DeFazio agreed not to file future claims or complaints against the released parties with state, federal, or local agencies or courts.

The provision raises questions about the scope of the private agreement following DeFazio's subsequent decision to contact law enforcement.

However, a private civil settlement does not automatically prevent someone from reporting alleged criminal conduct to police.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dyna and RJ Mitte

EXCLUSIVE: R.J. Mitte Death Mystery Deepens After His Mother Speaks Out

Kim Kardashian allegedly struggled with 'jealousy' after Khloe's weight loss, source claimed.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Felt 'Jealous' After Khloe's Glow-Up, Source Claims — As She Sees Herself as the 'Prettiest' and Most 'Successful' Sister

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Victim Later Went to Police

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

police statement

Accuser Zachary DeFazio reported his allegations to Winter Park police in October 2026.

As Radar previously reported, DeFazio submitted a three-page statement to the Winter Park Police Department on October 18, 2026.

In the statement, DeFazio detailed allegations involving encounters with Thompson in March, April, and October 2021.

He claimed the comedian provided him with alcohol and engaged in sexual activity when he was too intoxicated to consent. DeFazio also described seeking therapy years after the alleged incidents and struggling to process what he claimed happened.

The entertainer's rep declined to comment regarding the allegations.

The police statement came more than a year after the confidential settlement agreement.

The allegations remain unproven, and the settlement expressly states that Thompson denied liability.

The documents reviewed do not establish whether criminal charges have been filed.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.