EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Paid Alleged Assault Victim $250,000 Before He Reported Incidents to Cops — Inside the Secret Settlement
Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Carrot Top agreed to pay a man who accused him of sexual misconduct a staggering $250,000 in a confidential settlement more than a year before the alleged victim reported the incidents to police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a confidential settlement agreement obtained by Radar, the entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson, reached the agreement with Zachary DeFazio on August 28, 2025, following allegations of sexual exploitation, emotional distress, and furnishing alcohol to someone under 21.
Inside the $250,000 Agreement
The agreement called for DeFazio to receive $250,000 in exchange for releasing Thompson and several associated parties from civil claims stemming from the allegations.
The settlement followed a July 7, 2025, legal demand submitted on DeFazio's behalf, according to the agreement. Both parties agreed to participate in confidential pre-suit mediation on August 28, 2025, to resolve the dispute without further litigation.
The agreement specified the $250,000 payment would be transferred to NeJame Law's trust account within 10 business days of execution.
The document does not independently establish whether the payment was completed.
Thompson and the other released parties expressly denied liability, with the agreement describing the payment as a compromise of disputed claims rather than an admission of wrongdoing.
Strict Secrecy Terms Revealed
The agreement also contained extensive confidentiality provisions designed to keep the settlement amount, underlying allegations, and negotiations private.
Under the terms, both parties agreed not to disclose those details except under specified circumstances, including certain legal proceedings. The document further required the parties to seek court protection if disclosure became necessary.
DeFazio also agreed to release Thompson, Carrot Top Inc., and several other individuals and entities from claims connected to the dispute. Among those identified in the agreement were MGM/Luxor/Rampart entities and Morgan & Morgan.
Agreement Restricted Future Claims
One particularly notable provision addressed DeFazio's ability to pursue additional complaints.
Paragraph six stated that DeFazio agreed not to file future claims or complaints against the released parties with state, federal, or local agencies or courts.
The provision raises questions about the scope of the private agreement following DeFazio's subsequent decision to contact law enforcement.
However, a private civil settlement does not automatically prevent someone from reporting alleged criminal conduct to police.
Alleged Victim Later Went to Police
As Radar previously reported, DeFazio submitted a three-page statement to the Winter Park Police Department on October 18, 2026.
In the statement, DeFazio detailed allegations involving encounters with Thompson in March, April, and October 2021.
He claimed the comedian provided him with alcohol and engaged in sexual activity when he was too intoxicated to consent. DeFazio also described seeking therapy years after the alleged incidents and struggling to process what he claimed happened.
The entertainer's rep declined to comment regarding the allegations.
The police statement came more than a year after the confidential settlement agreement.
The allegations remain unproven, and the settlement expressly states that Thompson denied liability.
The documents reviewed do not establish whether criminal charges have been filed.